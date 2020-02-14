RISE OF THE CIO: How the digital revolution is changing the role and making it a critical part of the C-suite

caption Paola Arbour is the chief information officer at Tenet Healthcare source Tenet Healthcare

Chief information officers are no longer just leading teams in charge of back-office tasks like network security.

Increasingly, they are spearheading tech overhauls impacting the whole company, from the IT department to human resources.

The added responsibilities means CIOs need to be much more visible within organizations and employ new leadership tactics to get buy in from rank-and-file employees.

Business Insider is giving readers first-hand insight from CIOs of some of the largest US companies on how they are managing the shifting role.

No longer are chief information officers regulated to back-office tasks like making sure networks are up and running.

Now, they are guiding corporations through sweeping digital overhauls that are impacting every department, from IT to human resources. But with that added responsibility comes the need for tech chiefs to learn new leadership skills and rethink common misconceptions, like how important culture is to the workplace.

Business Insider is putting subscribers in the minds of the CIOs leading those efforts to learn what makes them tick and how they’re dealing with the changing duties of the role.

Turning tech skeptics into evangelists: The 2 skills the CIO of IBM’s Red Hat says tech chiefs need to develop right now to combat employee resistance to digital overhauls

Turning mistakes into learning lessons: The CIOs of Comcast, Google, VMware, and other corporate giants tell us about their biggest blunders in digital transformation, and how they fixed them

Elevating the tech team: The 4 steps CIOs must take to turn any company’s IT department into a rock star team nobody takes for granted

Turning innovation on its head: The Salesforce CIO who’s redefined what innovation means at the $142 billion software giant shares the mindset CEOs should adopt to find success in the digital age

The breaking point for digital efforts: CarMax’s CIO says culture is more of an impediment than technology for organizations pursuing a digital overhaul. Here’s how he managed the shift at the nation’s largest used car retailer.

Breaking up the boys’ club: A CIO who jumped to CEO says future women tech leaders need to take these 2 steps immediately to position themselves for promotions

Getting buy-in from employees: Nationwide’s CIO on the 2 career tips that should guide any leader overseeing a company’s digital overhaul

How to earn the top spot: A CIO who made the rare jump to CEO shares the 3 steps ambitious tech leaders should take if they ever want move up the ladder

Training engineers to think like end-users: The CIO at $32 billion Autodesk uses Amazon’s ‘working-backward’ approach to solve a persistent problem with tech projects. Here’s how it works.

Starting off with a bang: Nationwide’s CIO on how to succeed in the first 90 days on the job, and why you shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes

Priming CIOs for the CEO spot: ‘Everything is up for disruption’: Why MuleSoft’s founder thinks the digital revolution could lead more CIOs to become CEOs