The up-and-coming talent at top PR firms like Weber Shandwick and Ketchum includes a data whisperer, crisis communications pro, and events maestro

caption Weber Shandwick helped create the Bud Light Factory at SXSW in 2016. source Rick Kern/Getty Images for Bud Light

Public relations is facing a time of great opportunity and challenge.

Marketers need PR as people are getting harder to reach with traditional advertising, while demanding PR firms show their work is actually driving results.

We identified 16 rising stars at top PR firms like Edelman, Ketchum, and MSL who are using data in new ways, helping their firms grow their capabilities, jumping on trends, and managing clients’ crises.

Read on to get a peek at them and read the full list on BI Prime.

Companies have to tell their stories better than ever to a public that’s avoiding traditional ads and demanding more of corporations. But these companies are also demanding accountability of their agencies.

That means PR agencies have to pull more levers than ever, from social media to influencers as well as old-fashioned press hits, while using data to show their effectiveness.

Business Insider identified 16 agency rising stars mastering the use of data and social media channels, managing relations with reporters, and responding quickly to news events on clients’ behalf.

They include:

Hill+Knowlton’s Brian Brooks, who has quickly become the WPP agency’s go-to for companies dealing with crises and sensitive matters;

Lindsey Herzog of Weber Shandwick, who’s orchestrated splashy, award-winning campaigns for big clients like Anheuser-Busch;

and Bailey Roy of Ketchum, who built the Omnicom agency’s influencer arm, Maestro.

Read the full list here: Meet the 16 rising stars inside top PR agencies, who know everyone, have great reputations, and can spin anything

