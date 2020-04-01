Hollywood billionaire David Geffen has been self-isolating on his superyacht in the Caribbean during the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at the $590 million yacht.

caption Billionaire David Geffen’s superyacht, Rising Sun, has hosted everyone from Jeff Bezos to Oprah Winfrey. source scottrsmith / Flickr

Billionaire and entertainment mogul David Geffen is in the hot seat this week for a “tone-deaf” Instagram post about isolating on his $590 million yacht in the Caribbean during the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian reported.

On Saturday, Geffen posted photos showing his superyacht, Rising Sun, in the Grenadines with the caption, “Sunset last night. Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I hope everybody is staying safe.” The backlash on Twitter was prompt, with people calling his post “shameful” and out of touch, reported Business Insider’s Katie Warren. He appears to have since deactivated his Instagram.

It’s the same yacht that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was spotted on in the Balearics, Spain, last summer. In a photo posted to Geffen’s Instagram, Bezos was seen with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez; the supermodel Karlie Kloss; and former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

But Bezos and crew aren’t the first to cruise the high seas with Geffen, who appears to love hosting celebrities, musicians, and actors. Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Oprah Winfrey, and Barack and Michelle Obama have also previously kicked back on Geffen’s 400-foot-plus superyacht.

Here’s a look at Rising Sun – and the big names who have been on board.

The entertainment mogul David Geffen, founder of DreamWorks, SKG, Asylum Records, Geffen Records, and DGS Records, owns Rising Sun. According to Forbes, he’s worth an estimated $7.8 billion.

source Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Source: Forbes

The 454-foot megayacht was originally built for Oracle founder Larry Ellison. Geffen bought a half-share in 2007 and the other half in 2010, totaling $590 million.

Source: Forbes

The exact value of the superyacht is unclear. However, a 2019 put its value at $300 million.

Source: Yacht Harbour

Rising Sun was constructed by the German shipbuilder Lurssen. Once Geffen became owner, he had the yacht refitted over a six-month period.

source Courtesy of Lurssen

Source: Boat International

The yacht can accommodate 18 guests and a staff of 55 people. It even has a basketball court.

Source: Forbes

The top deck is dedicated entirely to the owner and includes a double-height cinema.

Source: Boat International

Geffen has cruised everywhere from St. Bart’s and the Tobago Cays in the Caribbean to Portofino, Italy, and Ibiza, Spain, according to posts Business Insider previously viewed on his now-deactivated Instagram — but not without a few friends.

caption St. Barth’s source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Rising Sun is a great place for entertaining. A scroll through Geffen’s Instagram feed before it was deleted showed that he’s hosted many a celebrity guest on board.

source Victor Fraile/Reuters

Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Hanks have all joined Geffen in cruising the high seas, according to now-deleted Instagram posts.

Source: Business Insider, GQ

But Geffen doesn’t just invite actors and musicians on board. In 2017, Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted on board while the yacht was in French Polynesia.

caption Barack and Michelle Obama on board Rising Sun. source AFP/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

And in summer 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, investment banker Lloyd Blankfein, and supermodel Karlie Kloss were spotted aboard in the Balearics in Spain.

source Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

But Geffen likely won’t have any friends on board anytime soon during the coronavirus pandemic.

source AFP/Getty Images

On Saturday, he posted a photo to his Instagram from Rising Sun. The caption read: “Sunset last night. Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I hope everybody is staying safe.”

caption St. Vincent and the Grenadines. source Shutterstock/rj lerich

Source: Business Insider

Twitter lit up with backlash, with people calling his post “shameful” and out of touch. Geffen then deleted his Instagram.

David Geffen’s thought process: "Hey you know what, millions are losing their jobs, can’t pay their rent and they’re worried about a deadly pandemic, I bet they’d love to know how I’m doing. Fire up the copter so we can take some more pics of my yacht! They’ll love this!!!" ???? pic.twitter.com/yby7xOjb8C — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

Source: Twitter

While the combined $590 million that Geffen spent to buy Rising Sun is an astronomical figure, it pales in comparison to the world’s most expensive yacht. That title goes to the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s yacht Eclipse, which is estimated to be worth anywhere from $600 million to $1.5 billion.

caption Eclipse. source Shutterstock/Agent Wolf

Source: Business Insider