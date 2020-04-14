Rita Wilson says she was given an anti-malaria drug to treat the coronavirus and had ‘extreme side effects’

caption Rita Wilson has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rita Wilson had “extreme side effects” after taking an anti-malarial drug called chloroquine to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, she said on Tuesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.”

The 63-year-old actress said her doctors prescribed the drug after her fever reached 102 degrees.

“I don’t know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break,” Wilson said, adding, “My fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely nauseous, and I had vertigo. I could not walk, and my muscles felt very weak.”

She said she’s aware that the public has become curious about chloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment, and that, “I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don’t really know if it’s helpful in this case.”

Studies are now underway to test the drug’s ability to treat COVID-19.

After she and her husband Tom Hanks, both 63, tested positive for the disease while in Australia in early March, Wilson reported that her fever reached 102 degrees after nine days of being sick. The high-grade fever, she explained, led the doctors to give her chloroquine, an anti-malaria pill that was first approved in the US in 1949 and is now being investigated as a coronavirus treatment.

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have promoted chloroquine as a leading candidate for treating COVID-19 as researchers test the drug’s ability to treat and prevent the disease.

And while large scale studies are being conducted, the existing research hasn’t provided the necessary clear evidence to conclude that chloroquine is a useful coronavirus treatment tool. Scientists have also warned that chloroquine, which is used to treat conditions like arthritis and lupus, can lead to severe side effects, some of which Wilson recalled experiencing.

When asked if her husband faced the same COVID-19 symptoms as she did, Wilson said that Hanks’ case was more mild but pointed out that it took them the “same time to get through it.”

Wilson also shared that the couple was told they contracted the disease at the same time.

“It was somebody – they said – that Tom and I were both exposed to at the same time. We don’t know when that could’ve been or where, but all I can is all of our close contacts – family, our work team – no one has tested positive,” she said.

The singer, who shares two sons with Hanks, said she doesn’t know where the couple came in contact with the novel coronavirus, but they had visited two of the most popular tourist spots in Sydney before testing positive for COVID-19. Wilson and Hanks have since recovered from COVID-19 and returned home to the US.