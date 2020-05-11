caption Anyone can bid on Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring — from the Patriots’ epic 25-point second-half comeback in 2017 — through the “All In Challenge.” source REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is auctioning off one of his most prized possessions to help benefit frontline workers battling the coronavirus.

Fans and collectors can bid on Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring – from the Patriots’ epic 25-point second-half comeback over the Atlanta Falcons – through the “All In Challenge.”

All proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry to help feed those in need – including children, the elderly, and healthcare heroes.

Robert Kraft was front-and-center for one of the most famous comebacks in sports history, and now he wants to inspire a comeback of epic proportions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The longtime owner of the New England Patriots is auctioning off his diamond-studded Super Bowl LI ring – yes, from New England’s 25-point second-half comeback over the Atlanta Falcons – to help benefit frontline workers battling the coronavirus.

Kraft announced his involvement in the “All In Challenge” – the Fanatics.com collection of auctions and sweepstakes that helps raise money to alleviate food insecurity – in a video Sunday evening. He explained that he’s been mulling over how he can best help frontline healthcare workers “for weeks.” He eventually settled on his fifth Super Bowl ring because it’s symbolic of overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds to emerge victoriously.

“I thought about what’s going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our healthcare workers,” Kraft said. “I thought it would be good to give this ring… because it showed how we came back.”

Back in 2017, Kraft’s squad trailed then-NFL MVP Matt Ryan and his Falcons by 25 points with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter. But an explosive offensive performance from eventual Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and his receiving corps led to 31 unanswered points and a come-from-behind victory the likes of which had never been seen in any Super Bowl prior.

He hopes the United States can come together in the same way to fight COVID-19.

“We’re the greatest country in the world with the greatest people who feel a sense of team and work together in the toughest times,” he added. “I want to give this ring to someone who will feel worthy enough to bid it up so that we can get meals to all these people who are hurting badly at this time.”

There’s more to the winning package than the glitzy Super Bowl ring – which sports 283 diamonds to commemorate the 28-3 third-quarter comeback. Kraft will fly the top bidder to Boston on his private jet before inviting them into Gillette Stadium to tour the team’s trophy room, grab “a bite or two” with Kraft, and pick up their new bling.

Bidding started at $75,000.00 and, in less than a day, jumped up to more than $300,000.

Michael Rubin – the executive chairman of Fanatics.com as well as a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils – started the All In Challenge to help raise money to feed the hungry. Starting at just $10, fans can bid to win a variety of collector’s items and unique experiences, and 100% of the proceeds go towards Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

You can check out the auction for the Super Bowl LI ring, which closes on May 21, here and watch Kraft’s video below: