Robert Pattinson said he had a ‘hairless, chubby body’ after spending months ‘drinking beer all day’ when he auditioned for ‘Twilight’

Robert Pattinson spoke to Allure about his “Twilight” audition and said that he had “a hairless, chubby body” while auditioning for the role.

Pattinson said that he had spent months drinking beer all day before he went to the Edward Cullen audition.

The actor, who will be taking on the role of Bruce Wayne in “The Batman,” said that he “looked like a baby with a wig on.”

Robert Pattinson told Allure that he was in bad shape during his audition for “beautiful, beautiful, beautiful” Edward Cullen in “Twilight.”

“When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I’d dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body,” Pattinson told Allure.

“And then I had a few months where I’d been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on.”

Pattinson, who Allure notes is now universally known for being superlatively hot, said that he was never up for “the good-looking-guy roles” because he’s “always been quite awkward when meeting people.”

caption “The Batman” will be the third major franchise Pattinson will appear in following “Harry Potter” and “Twilight.” source Warner Bros. Pictures/Summit Entertainment

“My ‘Harry Potter’ role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get,” Pattinson said.

Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” a role that led to him being cast as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” series alongside Kristen Stewart.

Pattinson’s physique has certainly changed since the days of that “Twilight” audition, and expect to see the actor in peak condition in his upcoming role as Bruce Wayne/the dark knight in next year’s “The Batman.”

Director Matt Reeves recently showed off the first look at Pattinson as Batman, with some fans believing the new Batman logo has a connection to Wayne’s origin story. Pattinson’s co-star Zoë Kravitz, who will play Catwoman in the film, said that Pattinson is the “perfect” person to play the dark knight.

