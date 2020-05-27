Robinhood says it’s fixed an issue that showed incorrect portfolio values for users

source Robinhood

Robinhood said Wednesday it fixed an issue that led some users’ portfolios to display incorrect balances.

The company tweeted it “encountered an issue on May 27th that may have caused your app to temporarily display an incorrect portfolio value.”

Several users said their account values were moving out-of-step with their assets. One asked why their portfolio balance dropped $2,500 when the underlying securities “haven’t moved more than a couple pennies.”

The discount brokerage told multiple customers in afternoon tweets that it “encountered an issue on May 27th that may have caused your app to temporarily display an incorrect portfolio value.”

“We’ve since resolved this, so the portfolio value you see now is accurate,” the company added.

Various users tweeted complaints throughout the day saying their account values were moving out-of-step with underlying investments. One said their portfolio funds and profits were “fluctuating when I do not even own anything.”

Another asked, “if my account value suddenly drops $2,500, but my securities haven’t moved more than a couple pennies (some being in the positive direction) what exactly does that mean?”

The issue arrived roughly one week after Robinhood said it fixed a problem that caused delays for some users. The company said on May 18 that a “technical issue” led some to see “a delay in your app displaying order updates.”

