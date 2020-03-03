Robinhood is facing a major outage for the 2nd day in a row as outrage builds

source Robinhood

Robinhood is facing outages and degraded performance for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

The popular commission-free stock-trading app was offline for nearly all of Monday, drawing outrage from users who were locked out of trading as markets had their biggest rally in years.

Robinhood apologized for the outage and said service was restored in an email to users on Tuesday morning. But by 10 a.m., it was experiencing a major outage again.

Robinhood is facing a major outage for the second day in a row.

The commission-free stock-trading app faced outages that locked users out of trading for almost all of Monday. Before trading opened on Tuesday morning, Robinhood sent users an email apologizing for the downtime and attributing it to issues with its infrastructure, saying the problem had been fixed.

But by 10 a.m., Robinhood was facing another major outage affecting iOS, Android, and web users, according to its status site.

A Robinhood representative confirmed to Business Insider that Tuesday’s outage was caused by the same infrastructure issue that was causing downtime on Monday.

People have voiced increasing outrage with the app, saying they were locked out of trading while markets made their biggest rally in years on Monday after falling for several days amid fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

After its support site reported a major outage on Tuesday morning, Robinhood acknowledged the downtime in a tweet and said it was working to fix it.

Our systems are currently experiencing downtime. We’re determined to restore full functionality as soon as possible. We’ll be sharing updates here and on https://t.co/ZS733Gooqj. — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 3, 2020

In its email to users before trading opened on Tuesday, Robinhood said it would compensate customers “on a case by case basis” with billing credits.

“We’re testing through the night, and may observe some downtime as we prepare for Tuesday,” the email said. “We realize we let our customers down, and we’re committed to improving their experience.”

Angry users flocked to a Twitter account threatening a class-action lawsuit against the company. The account, called Robinhood Class Action, had more than 5,000 followers as of Tuesday morning.