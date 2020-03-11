A rocket attack on a coalition base in Iraq killed 2 US troops and injured at least a dozen others

caption US Army paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division practice tactical movement during a base defense exercise at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2020. source U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caroline Schofer

Camp Taji, an Iraqi base housing US and coalition troops, was struck by more than 15 Katyusha rockets Wednesday, an Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman revealed.

An official told the Associated Press that two American troops were killed in the barrage.

A US Central Command spokesperson told The Washington Post that at least 12 people were wounded, with five evacuated in serious condition.

More than a dozen rockets hammered a base in Iraq housing US and coalition forces Wednesday. Two US troops were reportedly killed in the attack and at least 10 others were injured, the Associated Press reported.

Camp Taji, located about 20 miles north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, was struck by more than 15 rockets late Wednesday, an Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman said on Twitter.

The Coalition @CJTFOIR confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time). Assessment and investigation ongoing, follow @OIRSpox & @SecMedCell for updates. https://t.co/oNgNfCEYG7 — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) March 11, 2020

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed one British service member in addition to the two Americans, according to multiple reports.

A US Central Command spokesperson told The Washington Post that at least 12 people were injured in the attack. Five people are said to have been evacuated in serious condition.

In the past, Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq, like Kata’ib Hezbollah, have fired rockets at bases.

Following a rocket attack in late December that killed a US civilian contractor, the US military retaliated by bombing militia sites, triggering an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. Days later, the US killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was commander of the Islamic Republic Guard Corps’ Quds Force, in a drone strike, a startling escalation that brought the US and Iran to the brink of war.

In retaliation for Soleimani’s death, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US and coalition forces in Iraq in an attack that caused more than 100 US troops to be diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.