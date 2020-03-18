Rolls-Royce is suspending production in UK as coronavirus outbreak intensifies

caption The Rolls-Royce “Spirit of Ecstasy.” source Flickr/Armando G Alonso

Rolls-Royce said it would shut down its factory in the UK for two weeks.

That shutdown will be followed by a planned two-week idling.

Rolls-Royce motor cars said it would suspend production at its British plant for two weeks to ensure the health of its employees.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced today that production at the company’s Goodwood-based manufacturing plant will be suspended from Monday 23 March for two weeks,” the company said.

“In order to further secure the health and welfare of the employees of the company this suspension will be followed by an already-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown.”

Automakers have moved rapidly since last week to idle their manufacturing facilities in Europe.

This week, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler as well as Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the PSA Group, Renault, Ferrari, and Ducati have all announced new shutdowns or continuations of existing closures.

There is a business justification for the swift drawdown in manufacturing capacity, as automakers anticipate a demand drop in the coming months and as governments order lockdowns of regions and, in the case if Italy, the entire country.

