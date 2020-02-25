Rolls-Royce’s new app lets clients do just about anything, from building personalized racetracks to commissioning Monopoly boards modeled after their own assets

caption A custom Rolls-Royce Phantom. source Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has a new app, and it’s exclusively for those who buy a new car from the company.

The app lets users connect with other Rolls-Royce owners, executives, and members of its board, as well as see previews of products before they’re public.

There’s also the opportunity to buy “luxury offerings” like pet portraits and individualized handbags, personalized racetracks, private musical performances, and custom Monopoly sets.

The app is currently available in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the US.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has a new mobile app, but it’s not in the same realm as what most of us have on our smartphones.

No, this app is a “digital gateway to a fascinating world beyond” exclusively for Rolls-Royce buyers, where they can commune with people of the same stature, read thought pieces specifically chosen for them, and, most importantly, buy stuff – stuff ranging in size from personalized alcohol to personalized racetracks, all by virtue of a smartphone.

Rolls-Royce announced the new app, called Whispers, on Tuesday, describing it as a place “where the exceptional and the extraordinary come together” with offerings tailored to fit its “eclectic and highly valued community of clients.” The app was selectively rolled out for testing two years ago, and has now been fully launched in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the US.

caption The Rolls-Royce Whispers app. source Rolls-Royce

Only those who buy its cars new, whom Rolls-Royce describes as “individuals untethered by common constraints such as time and money,” are allowed on the app, where they can connect with other Rolls-Royce owners, company executives, and members of its board to share ideas, networks, and business opportunities. Downloading the app requires a login as proof of purchase, and those who can prove it will also get exclusive previews of Rolls-Royce products before they’re public knowledge.

Then, there are the “luxury offerings” that can be found on the app – customized pet portraits and handbags, private orchestra performances, truffles, caviar, expeditions to Antarctica, African safaris, as well as backstage and VIP access to all of the world-class events worthy of name dropping, like the Olympics and Grammys.

Users can even commission a custom Monopoly set “incorporating one’s own properties and assets,” which likely include the person’s multiple vacation residences – if this weren’t an invitation-only app, after all, some of us might have to resort to using household appliances on our different squares. (Who would’ve thought it would come in handy to procrastinate digging up that dead tree in the backyard? That’ll be $200 in Monopoly money, thanks.)

In other words, Whispers beats the grocery-store app you only downloaded for the purposes of a $5 coupon that one time.

But the cost of entry means Whispers is reserved for the Park Place members of society, not the ones paying rent just to step foot on it. The rest of us will just have to wait on that custom Monopoly board, or do things the hard way: by Googling where to find one elsewhere.