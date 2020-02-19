An MLS coach said ‘I am who I am’ after resigning over an investigation into whether he sang the N-word in the team’s locker room

caption Ron Jans. source Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski

Former FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans has said “I am who I am” after being forced to resign over an investigation into whether he used a racial slur in the team’s dressing room.

The Dutchman was accused of using the N-word while singing along to a song apparently in an attempt to connect with his black players, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Numerous people complained, however, which led to an investigation from the MLS Players Association and the 61-year-old’s subsequent resignation.

“I wouldn’t have sung the word, that’s for sure,” Jans told The Enquirer when asked whether he had any regrets. “I don’t feel guilty, but I really apologize if I hurt feelings.”

FC Cincinnati’s president, Jeff Berding, said Jans’ departure was the “best course of action for everyone.”

Berding said the investigation into Jans went beyond whether he used the racial slur. “What came out was alarming, was troublesome, was not acceptable,” he said.

“Findings concluded this was not a single incident, but broader themes and experiences that were insensitive,” Berding said.

The Guardian reports Jans also made an inappropriate remark about slavery during a team visit to Washington, DC, in October.

“I learned that lesson. But I am who I am and if it doesn’t fit in this locker room, I think for a lot of players it was a good match and sometimes an excellent match but not with all of them.”

Business Insider was unable to confirm whether the word Jans was referring to in this context was the N-word.

Asked whether he understood why players were offended, he said: “That has never been a question for me. If I hurt feelings, even if it was clumsy and not with bad intentions, I really apologize. That has never been a question, so, I don’t feel guilty but I really apologize if I hurt feelings.”

Jans added that he now planned to return to the Netherlands, where he said “hundreds” of people had voiced their support for him.

Cincinnati FC’s president, Jeff Berding, said in a statement on the club’s website: “As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati.

“Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game.”

Speaking with The Enquirer, Berding added that the investigation into Jans “concluded this was not a single incident, but broader themes and experiences that were insensitive.”

“When we had our initial meeting with Ron he confirmed he used a racial slur,” he added. “He offered his context … what came out was alarming, was troublesome, was not acceptable.”

Yoann Damet will serve as interim coach while a permanent replacement for Jans in found. The club plays its first match of the new MLS season on March 1 against the New York Red Bulls.