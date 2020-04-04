4 roommates are recreating real-life classic paintings from stuff around their house, and the detail is spot on

caption The roommates are bringing iconic classic paintings to life. source Covid Classics / Instagram

Four roommates are recreating classic paintings using items they had lying around the house and posting them on Instagram.

The Instagram account, Covid Classics, has since amassed 61,000 followers.

They have so far reenacted iconic paintings like Magritte’s “The Son of Man,” Caravaggio’s “Saint Jerome,” and Vermeer’s “Girl With a Pearl Earring.”

The roommates behind Covid Classics told Insider: “We’ve had a lot of people tell us it buoys their spirit to see people stuck together making the most of it, being creative, and expressing themselves.”

Four roommates from Connecticut are fighting the boredom from the coronavirus lockdown by bringing classic paintings to life, recreating them using things they’ve found around the house.

Max Sutter, Jeannette Penniman, Cary White, and Sam Haller are the brains behind the Instagram account Covid Classics, which shared its first post on Sunday, March 22 depicting Jacques-Louis David’s “The Death of Marat.”

Speaking to Insider about how the first photo came about, they said: “Us four were in a video chat with several other friends. One of them proclaimed ‘hat filter!’ We all had hats to put on, except Max, who wrapped his head in a towel.

“When the chat ended, Sam noticed that Max looked a lot like the dead Marat in David’s famous painting. Sam said we could recreate this painting, right then, in our bathtub.

“Max, who is always game for anything, leaped into action. Cary and Jeannette rushed into the bathroom behind them with lighting and props, like our barbecue-sauce-blood and a makeshift desk,” they explained.

They added that they started posting on Instagram so they wouldn’t have to keep texting the pictures out to friends and it just took off from there.

The account has gained 61,000 followers at the time of writing, and every post attracts thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Even the National Gallery in London has been spotted in the comments of Covid Classics’ take on Jan van Eyck’s “Arnolfini Wedding Portrait,” asking if they could share the reenactment.

The Covid Classics team told Insider the public response to their at-home masterpieces brought to life has been unexpected and overwhelmingly positive.

“This sort of quirky creativity is something we practice constantly within our social circle, so it feels a bit arbitrary that this particular endeavor has captured so much broader attention,” they said.

They continued: “Much of the world is socially distanced and has been for at least two weeks. Many are now unemployed, including Sam. There is uncertainty, there is well-founded anxiety. Boredom and loneliness take a hard toll. And, of course, there’s the threat of infection from COVID-19 itself.

“We’ve had a lot of people tell us it buoys their spirit to see people stuck together making the most of it, being creative, and expressing themselves. We hope that our DIY style inspires other people to make the most of this time and be creative,” they commented.

So far, the roommates have brilliantly executed 13 paintings as part of their Insta art and have nailed the level of detail of the real thing, from background basket placement to including a toy dog.

The process behind selecting which painting to recreate starts with their favorites, and pictures that are famous as well as doable.

They said: “We’re learning more about what’s possible (and what’s not) with every shoot. We have a long list of suggestions, and every night we go through the list and see which one we’re most excited about, and works best with the other photos we’ve posted that week.”

As for the team’s favorite piece to date, they said they’re most proud of their Caravaggio “Saint Jerome” image.

“Normally we try to capture an impression of a painting, not make a convincing forgery. But we nailed that one,” they said.

“Jeannette is a big fan of the composition in ‘The Milkmaid,’ and Cary did some phenomenal props work creating the apple in ‘The Son of Man.’ In general, the homey settings, the household props, and the lighting of the Dutch masters seems to strike a chord with the quarantined masses.”

