Roseanne Barr said the coronavirus is ‘a scheme to get rid of’ her generation, but could also be the rapture

caption Roseanne Barr made the comments on Norm Macdonald’s YouTube talk show. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Roseanne Barr told Norm Macdonald that she believes the coronavirus is a scheme to try and get rid of all of her generation.

Barr also claimed that Hawaii, where she is based, has only one case of the virus, as opposed to the 387 cases that The John Hopkins Coronavirus map for the US reports at the time of writing.

Speaking to Macdonald over the phone for the latter’s YouTube show, Barr also said she saw “a guy eating a baby, a human baby” on the internet.

Barr said: “They did something to the internet, it seems like. And more horrendous s— pops than you’d ever imagine.”

“I think we’re being forced to evolve,” Barr told Canadian-stand up comedian Macdonald. “I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation, the boomer ladies. The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.”

Macdonald then suggested that it could be the rapture, to which Barr agreed it could be: “It could be what some people call the rapture, absolutely.”

“You know I’m crazy, so I’m speaking as a crazy woman now. Here’s the statistics as I break them down,” Barr, who is staying in Hawaii at the moment, explained. “99% of the Hawaiin people are sequestered and doing exactly what they were told to do. There’s a military base here as well. 99% of Hawaii is going the right thing.”

“But all this, Norm. We have one case on the island,” Barr claimed. Contrary to Barr’s statement, the John Hopkins Coronavirus map for the US states that Hawaii has 387 confirmed cases at this time of writing.

The conversation then continued on cooking advice, and Barr advised everyone to learn how to make bean soup “as fast you can.”

She then told Macdonald about something disturbing she claims to have seen: “Did you see that s— where they are eating a live rat? And then I saw a guy eating a baby! Did you see that? It showed a guy eating a baby, a human baby!”

“I just saw it the other day,” Barr told Macdonald. “They did something to the internet, it seems like. And more horrendous s— pops than you’d ever imagine. And it used to didn’t be that way.”

Watch the full video below: