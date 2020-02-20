Watch the nightmare-inducing new trailer for ‘Run,’ starring Sarah Paulson as a helicopter parent from hell

- source
- Lionsgate
- The new trailer for “Run,” is here, and it features Sarah Paulson as a truly deranged mother who takes “helicopter parenting” to a whole new level.
- Living with her daughter, who uses a wheelchair and is homeschooled, Paulson’s character Diane appears to have it all – until her daughter, Chloe, does some digging and discovers that her mother isn’t who she says she is.
- Through flashbacks, it’s suggested that Diane suffered a terrible trauma after giving birth to a premature baby, and hasn’t been the same since.
- As Chloe struggles to find out the truth and escape her mother’s control, Diane grows increasingly frantic, before becoming terrifyingly obsessed with making sure her daughter never leaves her.
- “Run” premieres May 8. You can watch the trailer below.
