The Russell Crowe thriller ‘Unhinged’ will open in theaters on July 1 and be the first major new release since the coronavirus shut down the industry

Russell Crowe in "Unhinged." Solstice Studios

“Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe, will open in theaters on July 1.

It will be the first movie to open nationwide in theaters since the coronavirus pandemic.

A Russell Crowe movie is going to try to get people back to movie theaters.

The thriller, “Unhinged,” will open July 1 in theaters nationwide, according to an announcement on Tuesday by the movie’s production company, Solstice Studios, which will release the movie in the US.

“We made this decision after extensive consultation with the National Association of Theatre Owners and leading theater chains,” said Mark Gill, president and CEO of Solstice Studios, in a statement sent out Tuesday. “Those conversations have convinced us there is a way to meet up demand for the theatrical experience safely.”

The movie will also be opening in other areas of the world including Australia, China, Germany, South Korea, and Spain by late June or July.

Since the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country only small independent film titles have opened and have only played at drive-ins as all indoor movie theaters have been closed.

As states begin to gradually open across the county, so have movie theaters with social distancing being enforced inside the theaters and staff wearing face masks.

“Unhinged,” a psychological thriller starring Russell Crowe as a man dealing with road rage, will try to entice people to head back to the multiplex. Two weeks later, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is to hit theaters, which many in the industry see as the weekend when the movie theater business is to go back to full power.

Clearly “Unhinged” is the test to see not just how social distancing practices go and get theater staff accustomed to it but also will show studios if there is an actual appetite to go back the movies at this time.

Here is the trailer for “Unhinged:”