Everything we know about Russia’s new PM Mikhail Mishustin, the hockey-playing former tax official who is a key part of Putin’s plan to tighten his grip on power

caption Mikhail Mishustin (left), and with Russian president Vladimir Putin (right). source Reuters

Mikhail Mishustin was confirmed as Russia’s next prime minister on Thursday.

Mishustin was nominated by Putin for the position after the previous prime minister Dimitri Medvedev resigned on Wednesday.

Medvedev’s resignation came amid a proposal for sweeping constitutional reform in Russia from Putin.

Mishustin was formerly the head of the Federal Tax Service, and appears to be fairly unknown publicly in Russia.

Here is everything we know about him so far.

Mishustin received 383 votes out of 424 in Russia’s parliament, with 41 abstentions and no votes against him, according to Reuters.

53-year-old Mishustin has a reputation for being an efficient technocrat, but is not very well known among the public in Russia, according to Foreign Policy.

Born in 1966, Mishustin studied systems engineering and holds two PhDs in economics. He is married with three sons.

caption Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Russian Tax Service, attends a session of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow, Russia September 6, 2018. source REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He previously held the position of tax minister for five years until 2004. Most recently he was the head of the Federal Tax Service from 2010 until being made prime minister.

caption Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with head of the Federal Taxation Service Mikhail Mishustin in Sochi, Russia November 20, 2018. source Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskiy/Kremlin via REUTERS

In his most recent role he earned himself a reputation for being very skilled and efficient at his work. Mishustin worked to modernize Russia’s previously corrupt and inefficient tax collection system.

caption Mishustin speaks during a session of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow, Russia September 6, 2018. source REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Mishustin reportedly also has a creative side. He is a pianist and songwriter, and has composed a song for famous Russian singer Grigory Leps.

caption Mishustin attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. source Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskiy/Kremlin via REUTERS

Despite this praise for his work, some controversy has emerged over Mishustin’s extraordinary wealth. The investigative site Proekt found that he had bought a house worth hundreds of millions of Russian rubles while working as a deputy tax minister.

caption In a picture from his time as head of tax, Mishustin attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia May 6, 2019. source Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

According to Bloomberg, Mishustin developed a relationship with Putin over their shared love for hockey. He is a member of Putin’s Night Hockey League and on the board of Russia’s Ice Hockey Federation.

caption Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with head of the Federal Taxation Service Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. source Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskiy/Kremlin via REUTERS

On Wednesday Russia’s previous prime minister Dimitri Medvedev resigned hours after proposals for sweeping constitutional reform were made by Putin.

caption Then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Mishustin visit a tax office in Moscow, Russia February 13, 2019. source Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

Business Insider’s Sinéad Baker reported that Putin proposed changes that would weaken the powers of the presidency for future presidents, as he is expected to vacate the role in 2024, and strengthen the role of the country’s parliament, where he might then move to.

Putin described the move as one that would enhance democracy, but experts believe the move was a calculated one that would only help him keep power over a country that he has led, in some form, since 1999.

Mishustin was put forward as his replacement by Putin and confirmed by the Parliament on Thursday.

caption Mishustin delivers a speech during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia January 16, 2020. source he State Duma, The Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

After the announcement he told Russia’s parliament the country must maintain inflation at 4% and preserve macroeconomic stability.

caption Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin (R) and Mikhail Mishustin. source REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Mishustin is due to release details of who will form his cabinet in the coming days.