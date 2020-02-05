A $4 million San Francisco mansion with so much greenery it’s being called a ‘garden with a home’ is now for sale — see inside

By
Business Insider
-

The home's hill based situation also means stunning views of downtown.

  • A three-bedroom San Francisco home is on the market for $4 million.
  • It’s located in the desirable Russian Hill neighborhood.
  • The house comes with an unusually large garden backyard that makes it a unique find.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite its convenient San Francisco location, this home is surprisingly tranquil with a secret garden in the backyard.

The home at 25 Bret Harte Terrace is on the east slope of Russian Hill in San Francisco, an area known for its sunshine and lack of wind compared to the rest of the city. Along with the garden, each room has views of either the bay or downtown. The listing emphasized the possibility of adding a roof deck to maximize views.

The home is listed with Janet Schindler at Sotheby’s International Realty.

Take a look inside.

The home, built in 1938, is located on the east slope of Russian Hill.

Russian Hill home.
Enter the house through the foyer.

Russian Hill home foyer.
The foyer separates the dining room from the living room, seen here.

Russian Hill home living room.
The focal point of the room is a travertine fireplace, with built-in bookshelves on either side.

Russian Hill home living room.
Back through the foyer…

Russian Hill home living room.
…sits the formal dining room.

Russian Hill home dining room.
The dining room has views of Coit Tower and downtown San Francisco.

Russian Hill home dining room.
Next door, the kitchen is simple but sufficient with plenty of storage.

Russian Hill home kitchen.
Upstairs, the home has three bedrooms.

Russian Hill home stairs.
First is the spacious master bedroom.

Russian Hill home bedroom.
It has views of the city and the bay.

Russian Hill home bedroom.
Plus, a wall of closets.

Russian Hill home bedroom.
The master also has an en-suite bathroom.

Russian Hill home bathroom.
The tiled bathroom is spacious, with a shower and standalone tub.

Russian Hill home bathroom.
A second bedroom is located off the main hallway.

Russian Hill home bedroom.
Like the master, it also has stunning city views.

Russian Hill home bedroom.
The third bedroom is staged as an office and sitting room.

Russian Hill home bedroom.
It has leafy views of the garden.

Russian Hill home bedroom.
The inside of the home is charming, but the real highlight is the backyard, accessible through the living room.

Russian Hill home garden.
The garden is an oasis from the city…

Russian Hill home garden.
…centered around a fountain.

Russian Hill home garden.
Stone steps lead from the house to the fountain…

Russian Hill home garden.
…which is surrounded by flowers.

Russian Hill home garden.
Trees add shade and a sense of being far from the city.

Russian Hill home garden.
Despite the central location of the home, the garden is surprisingly private.

Russian Hill home garden.
Neighbors are blocked out by large trees,

Russian Hill home garden.
…and decorate gates enclose the space.

Russian Hill home garden.
The sitting area surrounded by greenery is the perfect place for reading or enjoying a morning coffee.

Russian Hill home garden.
Small details add to the appeal of this outdoor area, from this partially hidden door…

Russian Hill home garden.
…to flowers and carved details.

Russian Hill home garden.
The view from above shows a cozy, private space.

Russian Hill home garden.
The listing for house describes it as “not merely a home with a garden, but rather a garden with a home.”

Russian Hill home garden.
