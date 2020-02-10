A Russian prankster glued a giant poster of Vladimir Putin inside an elevator. Hilarity and swear words ensued.

A Russian man pranked his neighbors by posting a giant picture of President Vladimir Putin inside their building elevator.

Their reactions were caught on camera and showed people laughing, shaking the heads, and, as was the case with most of them, cursing.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Russian man decided to prank people who live in his building by posting a giant picture of President Vladimir Putin inside the elevator they all use.

Their reactions, caught on a security camera, were not to be missed. The video, shared by The Moscow Times on Twitter, captured people laughing, bowing, shaking their heads, and, predominantly, cursing.

A Russian prankster glued a massive portrait of President Vladimir Putin to the inside of a residential elevator. He then placed a camera in the elevator to record people’s reactions. pic.twitter.com/dahMN83SvX — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 10, 2020

First on board was a man who got inside and exclaimed, “What the f—!” He touched the posted and tried to lightly jimmy it before declaring, “They’ve gone f—-ing insane” and turning his back to Putin.

It’s unclear who he is referring to, but the next passengers – three women – echoed his sentiments.

“Oh, what the f—? Some a–hole put it up,” one said. One of her companions tried to peer around the back of the poster, while the other was sure that there were “cameras in [Putin’s] eyes. He’s surveilling us.”

They were followed by a pair of women who burst into raucous laughter. One bowed in mock supplication, while her friend filmed the moment for posterity, saying, “This is horrible.”

Another lady had a good laugh with her dog.

“My god,” she said. “What kind of person would put this here? This is a nightmare.”

Looking at the picture in the elevator mirror, she chortled merrily again a few seconds later.

The F-bomb was dropped by the next person who rode the elevator and wondered, “Is this for real right now?”

An elderly apron-clad resident followed her but refused to climb on. She just raised her hands seemingly in exasperation and walked away.

The man who came after her seemed to feel the same. He stared at the posted in utter silence and spent his ride shaking his head. The second he got off, though, he mumbled, “F—, this is bulls—.”