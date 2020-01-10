Shocking US Navy videos show Russian warship ‘aggressively’ approaching a US destroyer, risking collision by initially refusing to change course

caption The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut. source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released

A Russian warship, reportedly a surveillance and intelligence vessel, on Thursday “aggressively approached” a US Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea, the US Navy said on Friday.

The Russian ship sailed within 180 feet of the USS Farragut, CNN reported, citing defense officials. The Navy said the Farragut was initially unable to persuade the Russian vessel to alter its course.

Over the summer, the Navy faced a similar situation when a Russian destroyer sailed to within 100 feet of the USS Chancellorsville in the Pacific Ocean, risking a collision.

A Russian naval vessel "aggressively approached" a US Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the US Navy said in a statement.

The USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, “sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road,” Cmdr. Joshua Frey, a 5th Fleet spokesman, said in a statement.

The US Navy said the Russian ship initially refused but ultimately changed course. “While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision,” the Navy said.

CNN, citing two defense officials, reported that the Russian ship, a surveillance and intelligence-collection vessel, came within 180 feet of the US destroyer before changing course.

The Farragut is part of the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group, according to CNN, and responsible for intercepting threats to the aircraft carrier.

Last year, the US faced a similar situation with a Russian warship in the Pacific Ocean.

caption The US Navy said its cruiser Chancellorsville, right, was forced to maneuver to avoid colliding with the approaching Russian destroyer. source US Navy

In June, a Russian destroyer sailed within 100 feet of the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Chancellorsville in what the Navy called an “unsafe and unprofessional” incident.