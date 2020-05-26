Take a look inside the top luxury RV resort in the US, where lots sell for up to $800,000 and come with infinity pools and private boat docks

caption The RV resort’s waterfront lots all come with private boat docks. source Motorcoach Country Club

Motorcoach Country Club in Indio, California, was named the best luxury RV resort in USA Today’s 2019 Readers’ Choice rankings.

Buying an RV here lot costs between $56,000 and $799,000, while renting ranges from $114 to $211 a night.

Members pay a monthly fee that amounts to about $6,600 per year.

The 80-acre resort has 400 RV lots, a nine-hole golf course, a fitness center, multiple swimming pools, three tennis courts, and a clubhouse with a private restaurant and bar.

Travel industry experts predict that RV travel will see a surge in popularity this summer.

Motorcoach Country Club is both an RV park and a country club. Travelers can either rent RV lots for between $114 and $211 a night, or buy their own lot for between $56,000 and $799,000. The monthly membership fee is $549, or about $6,600 per year.

Some of the most lavish RV lots come with outdoor infinity pools, casitas with full kitchens and living areas, and patios outfitted with furniture, fireplaces, and BBQ grills.

The resort stopped accepting guest reservations on March 27, but lot owners were able to stay onsite, Paul Johnson, the club’s general manager, told Business Insider. The city of Indio has said the resort can reopen on June 19.

Take a look inside the swanky California RV resort that will reopen in less than a month.

Motorcoach Country Club is an RV resort and country club in Indio, California. It was ranked the best luxury RV resort in the country by USA Today’s 2019 Readers’ Choice rankings.

source Motorcoach Country Club

With elements of both a traditional RV park and a country club, Motorcoach Country Club offers RV lots for rent for between $114 and $211 a night.

For those looking for a more permanent option, RV travelers can become members by buying a lot for between $56,000 and $799,000 and paying a $549 monthly fee.

The resort stopped accepting guest reservations on March 27, but lot owners were able to stay onsite, Paul Johnson, the club’s general manager, told Business Insider. Approximately 100 RVs are currently at the resort, he said.

As people start traveling again, industry experts predict that RV travel will see see a surge in popularity.

source Motorcoach Country Club

“Interest in the RV lifestyle – because it’s so Americana and the desire for people to get out and explore their immediate surroundings and visit some of the iconic places in the country – it is literally off the charts now,” Garry Enyart, chairman of the RV Industry Association, told Business Insider.

RV travelers are in self-contained units and can control their surroundings, Enyart said, which are clear benefits during a pandemic.

The Motorcoach Country Club is located in Indio, California, where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place.

source Google Maps

It’s about a half-hour drive from Palm Springs, a hip desert vacation spot, and 35 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park.

The resort spans 80 acres and includes 400 RV lots.

source Motorcoach Country Club

The resort’s amenities include a nine-hole golf course, a fitness center, multiple swimming pools, three tennis courts, and a clubhouse with a private restaurant and bar.

There are also two miles of navigable waterways, where guests can take electric boats that are up to 18 feet long.

source Motorcoach Country Club

Club members have unlimited access to golf and tennis, as well as use of the waterways, the entertainment plaza, and the clubhouse. They also get a discount at the club’s restaurant.

Guest have access to these same amenities, but the club observes owners-only hours for golf, tennis, the fitness center, and the clubhouse, according to Johnson.

The club has three types of RV lots: waterfront lots, golf course lots, and privacy lots.

source Motorcoach Country Club

Some of the lots are undeveloped, with only a concrete parking space, a landscaped lawn area, and hookups for water, sewer, and electric.

But others come with lavish extras including full indoor kitchens and living areas, swimming pools, and patios equipped with furniture, grills, and fireplaces.

source Motorcoach Country Club

All of the 136 waterfront lots come with private docks.

source Motorcoach Country Club

And the golf course lots offer immediate access to the nine-hole golf course.

source Motorcoach Country Club

The privacy lots are developed with walls, hedges, and other structures to keep the area private.

This waterfront lot, listed for $549,900, comes with an infinity pool and a luxurious casita.

source Motorcoach Country Club

The casita includes a full kitchen and a living area outfitted with a glass folding door system, so it can be open-air or fully enclosed.

source Motorcoach Country Club

The air-conditioned space has a full kitchen and wine fridge, a hidden TV on an automatic riser lift, and a washer and dryer.

About 300 of the 400 lots at Motorcoach Country Club are fully developed.

caption desert isles lot 93 source Motorcoach Country Club

Owners who buy an undeveloped lot have the option to develop it themselves by adding things like casitas and swimming pools.

Although many of the most luxurious lots have living areas, travelers are forbidden from sleeping in them.

source Motorcoach Country Club

All guests and members at the resort are required to sleep in their RVs.

Seven of the golf course’s nine holes are surrounded by water.

source Motorcoach Country Club

There are also three lighted tennis courts, a lap pool, and two additional swimming pools with spas.

While the resort closed to guests on March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, those who owned lots were allowed to stay.

source Motorcoach Country Club

According to the general manager, approximately 100 RVs are currently at the resort, which plans to reopen to guests on June 19.

source Motorcoach Country Club

