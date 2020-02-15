A 21-year-old American bounced his opponent’s head off the canvas with a left hook knockdown, and the boxing industry is saying ‘a new star is born’

caption Ryan Garcia knocks out Francisco Fonseca. source Photos by Twitter / ESPN KnockOut

Ryan Garcia knocked his Valentine’s Day opponent out with a left hook to the face in the very first round.

The nature of the win captured the attention of the boxing industry, with a DAZN commentator saying “a new star is born.”

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, who represents a rival of Garcia’s, was also impressed.

Garcia advanced his professional record to 20 wins (17 KOs), unbeaten, and you can watch his devastating KO of Francisco Fonseca below.

A 21-year-old American bounced his opponent’s head off the canvas with a left hook knockdown on Friday, and the boxing industry is saying “a new star is born.”

Golden Boy Promotions phenom Ryan Garcia has long been touted as a poster boy for boxing.

The Californian looks like a baby-faced assassin, has blisteringly fast hands, and, on February 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, showed the world that highlight-reel power lurks within his gloves.

In the very first round of a fight against Francisco Fonseca, Garcia needed only a handful of punches to end the fight, and the shot that closed the show was a single left hook that landed plush on the side of the chin.

As Fonseca fell, with his head bouncing off the canvas and his arms in the air, Garcia performed a cut-throat gesture before nonchalantly walking to a neutral corner.

The fight was over. He had won.

Watch the knockout here:

Lo acabó en un instante! Gancho venenoso de izquierda que le aplicó Ryan García a Francisco Fonseca para mandarlo al país de los sueños en el 1° asalto!!#ESPNKnockOut #GarciaFonseca pic.twitter.com/qO66bus8Ma — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) February 15, 2020

Here’s another angle:

The Ringside Angle ???? pic.twitter.com/FiTrV84Rnu — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) February 15, 2020

The bout was broadcast on DAZN in the United States and fight commentator Sergio Mora later tweeted that “a new star is born.”

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, who represents Gervonta Davis, a lightweight rival of Garcia’s, was also impressed.

Damn @KingRyanG you doing it like that?? Ok ok ???????? — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) February 15, 2020

Garcia’s victory sees his flawless record as a professional fighter move to 20 wins (17 KOs), unbeaten.

