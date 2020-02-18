Ryan Newman’s wife — whom he split from 5 days ago — tweeted that she was ‘praying for a safe race’ just hours before his Daytona 500 crash

caption Krissie and Ryan Newman split just five days ago. source Getty/David Becker/Jared Tilton

Krissie Newman, the recently separated wife of NASCAR star Ryan Newman tweeted that she was “praying for a safe race,” just hours before he was involved in a devastating crash at the Daytona 500 which left him seriously injured.

On the race’s final lap Monday evening, Newman – who was leading the race – was spun out, hitting the wall hard and then flipping into the air before his car caught fire.

His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, NASCAR said in a statement. He remains in the hospital.

Krissie sent the tweet in response to a question from a follower about whether she would be watching the race, the first of the NASCAR season.

“I am,” she said. “Would love to see my girls in [Victory Lane] but always praying for a safe race.”

I am. Would love to see my girls in VL but always praying for a safe race — Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) February 18, 2020

Newman also posted a photo of her by the ocean in response to being asked where she was watching from, to which another follower replied: “You lie, you aren’t even watching.” She replied with a winking emoji.

After the crash, Krissie Newman tweeted simply “Omg.” She has not commented further since.

Omg — Krissie Newman (@NewmanKrissie) February 18, 2020

Ryan and Krissie Newman announced that they would separate last Thursday after 16 years of marriage. Krissie, 42, described the split as amicable in a statement, saying that they will remain friends and continue to raise their two daughters together.

Ryan is currently being treated at the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Read more:

Photos show how Ryan Newman’s devastating, fiery 190 mph crash at the Daytona 500 unfolded

Trump shared a video of Ryan Newman’s horrific Daytona 500 crash, which saw his car flip over and burst into flames

End of Daytona 500 marred by scary wreck that sent the leader up in the air and down on his roof with the car on fire