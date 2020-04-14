Simone Biles made the trending handstand challenge even harder by taking off a pair of pants, and Ryan Reynolds had another hilarious response

caption Simone Biles is America’s most decorated gymnast. source Getty Images

Simone Biles took the trending handstand challenge to the next level by removing a pair of sweatpants instead of a t-shirt.

Chrissy Teigen and Ryan Reynolds both responded in awe of the Olympic gymnast.

The challenge was made popular by Spider-Man star Tom Holland earlier this month when he nominated Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to give it a go.

Simone Biles put Tom Holland to shame with her handstand challenge, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday.

America’s most decorated gymnast posted a video of her taking on the trending challenge (made popular by Holland earlier this month) but with a new twist. Instead of doing a handstand against a wall while putting on a t-shirt, Biles performed a handstand with no support while taking off a pair of sweatpants.

Biles was in a handstand for just under a minute, and her sweatpants even had cuffs around the ankles.

Watch her attempt below:

“Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally,” Chrissy Teigen responded to the video.

Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who flatly rejected Holland’s nomination to attempt the handstand challenge, simply replied: “No.”

No. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2020

Holland brought the trend to wider attention at the start of April when he challenged his “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costar Jake Gyllenhaal and his fellow Marvel star Reynolds.

While Reynolds comedically turned him down, Gyllenhaal obliged and made it look easy.

