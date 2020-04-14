Simone Biles made the trending handstand challenge even harder by taking off a pair of pants, and Ryan Reynolds had another hilarious response

- source
- Simone Biles took the trending handstand challenge to the next level by removing a pair of sweatpants instead of a t-shirt.
- Chrissy Teigen and Ryan Reynolds both responded in awe of the Olympic gymnast.
- The challenge was made popular by Spider-Man star Tom Holland earlier this month when he nominated Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to give it a go.
Simone Biles put Tom Holland to shame with her handstand challenge, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday.
America’s most decorated gymnast posted a video of her taking on the trending challenge (made popular by Holland earlier this month) but with a new twist. Instead of doing a handstand against a wall while putting on a t-shirt, Biles performed a handstand with no support while taking off a pair of sweatpants.
Biles was in a handstand for just under a minute, and her sweatpants even had cuffs around the ankles.
Watch her attempt below:
“Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally,” Chrissy Teigen responded to the video.
Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 11, 2020
Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who flatly rejected Holland’s nomination to attempt the handstand challenge, simply replied: “No.”
No.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2020
Holland brought the trend to wider attention at the start of April when he challenged his “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costar Jake Gyllenhaal and his fellow Marvel star Reynolds.
While Reynolds comedically turned him down, Gyllenhaal obliged and made it look easy.
