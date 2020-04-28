The best Ryan Reynolds movies to watch on Netflix, ranked

caption Ryan Reynolds. source Getty

If you head over to Netflix now you can catch a nice collection of Ryan Reynolds movies.

There are nine in total on the streaming platform.

Some of the best are the comedy “Just Friends” and the Michael Bay action movie “6 Underground.”

You can probably skip “The Captive” and “Self/less.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Over Ryan Reynolds’ career, the actor has dabbled in all types of movies. Luckily for fans, Netflix has a nice mix of them streaming on its platform right now.

Whether it’s an outlandish comedy like “Just Friends,” an action movie like “6 Underground” or kid-friendly fare like “The Croods” or “Turbo,” a Ryan Reynolds movie over on the streaming giant can mesh with any mood you’re currently in.

Here are the 9 Ryan Reynolds movies on Netflix, ranked from worst to best:

Note: Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

9. “The Captive” (2014)

caption Ryan Reynolds in “The Captive.”

Reynolds tries to show off his dramatic chops here, but it gets lost in the deluge of mind-numbing flashbacks used to tell this dramatic story about family loss.

8. “The Amityville Horror” (2005)

caption Ryan Reynolds in “Amityville Horror.”

This remake of the popular 1979 movie that follows a family’s decent into madness after moving into a large house in Long Island (and is based on a real mass-murder), features Reynolds in a scenery-chewing performance. But it’s a good one if you’re looking for some campy fun.

7. “Self/less” (2015)

caption Ryan Reynolds in “Self/less.”

In this silly sci-fi mystery, Ben Kingsley becomes Ryan Reynolds. Kingsley plays is a dying real estate mogul who is able to transfer himself into a younger body (Reynolds). After he plays wild and free in his new body he begins to realize that the body he ended up in isn’t as new as he was told.

6. “Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle” (2004)

caption (L-R) Kal Penn and Ryan Reynolds in “Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle.”

In an already outlandish comedy, Reynolds comes out of nowhere as a doctor with a bleeding patient and an eye for Kumar (Kal Penn).

5. “Turbo” (2013)

caption Ryan Reynolds voices the lead character in “Turbo.”

It is in no way the best-animated movie you will find on Netflix, but there’s something about Reynolds playing a garden snail who dreams of being a car racer that is cute and bizarre enough to keep your attention (and definitely kids).

4. “6 Underground” (2019)

caption Ryan Reynolds in “6 Underground.”

Reynolds teams with Michael Bay (and reteams with the “Deadpool” screenwriters) for this wild action movie that shows what happens when you unleash Bay with a whole lot of Netflix money. Thankfully, Reynolds is around to throw out a lot of funny one-liners.

3. “The Croods” (2013)

caption Ryan Reynolds voices one of the characters in “The Croods.”

Reynolds plays the more evolved teen caveman in the fun animated movie that also features Nicolas Cage voicing the lead caveman role.

2. “Mississippi Grind” (2015)

caption (L-R) Ben Mendelsohn and Ryan Reynolds in “Mississippi Grind.”

One of Reynolds’ better dramatic roles, he teams with Ben Mendelsohn in this drama that follows two gamblers searching for big wins and not scared to screw over one another to get more cash.

1. “Just Friends” (2005)

caption Amy Smart and Ryan Reynolds in “Just Friends.”

Reynolds has signed on to do a lot of wacky movies in his career. Though many have come up short, this one is always a fun watch.

Playing a once overweight high schooler who since has become a hot-shot music producer, he ends up in his hometown over Christmas and decides to finally get out of the friend zone with his old crush (Amy Smart). The physical comedy in this movie is still some of Reynolds’ best comedic work.