Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu — who had a close relationship with Kobe and Gigi Bryant — made NCAA history hours after eulogizing her mentor and mentee

Sabrina Ionescu made history as the first college player to have 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds in her career mere hours after eulogizing Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

The 22-year-old had a close relationship with Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter, a budding star in her own right who looked up to Ionescu for her success in the women’s game.

Ionescu had trained with Gigi multiple times, while “The Black Mamba” brought his daughter to multiple Oregon games, spoke in the Ducks’ locker room, and maintained close contact with Ionescu.

After reaching the historic feat Monday night, Ionescu said of her mentor: “He’s looking down and really proud of me.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Oregon Ducks superstar Sabrina Ionescu – who was known as a mentee of the late Kobe Bryant and a mentor to his daughter, Gigi Bryant – made NCAA history in a sensational performance mere hours after eulogizing Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

Ionescu – who owns the all-time NCAA record for career triple-doubles among both men and women – became the first college player regardless of gender to register 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds in her career thanks to a 21-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist showing against the No. 4 Stanford Cardinal Monday night. The impressive stat line marked her 26th career triple-double and her eighth during her senior year.

“That one was for (Kobe),” Ionescu said, per CNN. “To do it on 2/24/20 is huge. We talked about that in the preseason; I can’t really put that into words. He’s looking down and really proud of me.”

The date – 2/24/20 – signifies the jersey numbers of Gigi, Kobe, and Ionescu herself. And as the night came to a close, the 22-year-old point guard tweeted some other surreal statistics reflecting the significance of her relationship with the Bryants.

2.24.20= 2k 1k 1k

2+24=26 total triple doubles

8=total triple doubles this season so far

Your presence is felt. Just like we talked about… I HEAR YOU????????????

Thank you KB. pic.twitter.com/T7IRdXsRSa — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) February 25, 2020

Some other big names in the basketball world took notice as well.

Can’t write this any better ???????? https://t.co/xnqocU3dvR — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 25, 2020

Keep Making A Difference Superstar???? We all watching???? •2/24• ????????@sabrina_i20 https://t.co/CNET6CaflK — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 25, 2020

Congratulations they would both be so proud. On a day that means so much! You had a busy day. #Mambacita #MambaMentality https://t.co/bByZUAUf4x — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, Ionescu spoke in front of some 20,000 mourners at Kobe and Gigi’s memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. She spoke about Kobe’s influence on “the outsiders who outworked everyone else” and how she was motivated to “be a part of the generation that changed basketball for Gigi and her teammates” before calling on everyone in the arena to “shine for us, for our sport, where [Kobe] once did [and] invest in us with the same passion and drive and respect and love as he did his own daughter.”

Ionescu had a close personal relationship with both Bryants, who tragically died in a helicopter crash along with seven others on January 26. Gigi, a budding basketball star in her own right, looked up to Ionescu for her success in the women’s game. She and her father sat in on games for various top women’s basketball programs, and after attending one of the Ducks’ games at USC last January, the three basketball stars formed a bond.

Kobe attended other games Ionescu played in and even devoted an entire episode of his ESPN+ show “Detail” analyzing her play. According to CNN, Ionescu even spent time over the summer working out with Gigi and assisting Kobe in coaching her team, aptly called The Mambas.

It’s only fitting, then, that she’d achieve one of the greatest achievements of her young but storied career on a day the world tuned in to mourn her idol and her mentee.

Sabrina Ionescu’s shoes tonight ???????? pic.twitter.com/DTcW6yXeOc — Whitley Sandretto (@WSandretto) February 25, 2020

“In true Sabrina fashion, she goes out on the biggest day in the biggest moment and shines bright,” Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said. “It was really neat to see how hard she competed tonight. Gave it everything she had.”

The triple-double machine – who was widely projected to be a top WNBA draft pick after her junior season – opted to return to Oregon for her final season of eligibility to compete for a national championship. She credited Kobe with influencing her decision to stay.

Ionescu and the third-ranked Ducks walked away from Monday night’s game at Stanford with the 74-66 victory. They have two more regular-season games remaining on their schedule before heading into the postseason and fighting for another trip to the Final Four. But even though she initially came back to Oregon in her own self-interest, her final year in green and yellow has taken on a whole new meaning.

“This season’s for him,” Ionescu said.