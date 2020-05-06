I’ve been using this pin brush to smooth out my long-haired cat’s mats and reduce hairballs — it works so well we don’t have to go to a groomer

caption The pins on this slicker brush are gentle enough not to irritate my cat’s skin. source Andy Kindon/Insider

The Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Cats is made for detangling mats and removing loose fur from the undercoat of long-haired cats.

The brush has an easy-press button on the back to retract the pins and clean out hair in a single motion.

Brushing a long-haired cat daily with a slicker brush can reduce hairballs and keep their coat shiny and mat-free.

Since I found him in my backyard eight years ago, my cat Osito’s fluffy black coat has pretty much taken care of itself and we’ve never needed to see a groomer. Other than a light brushing here and there, his long hair has been blissfully tangle-free.

But just this year, with Osito pushing 12 years old, I’ve begun to discover mats where they never dared to form before, especially in hard to reach places under his arms and on his chest.

Professional groomers use slicker brushes to remove mats from fluffy cats and dogs, so we gave the Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush a go (Safari sent us a brush to test for this review). With dozens of narrow, stainless steel pins to dig into tangles, just a few strokes with Safari’s slicker brush smoothed out the mats with ease, leaving Osito’s coat smooth and shiny.

What makes the Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush stand out from its competitors

There’s no shortage of slicker brushes on the market, but what makes Safari’s stand out (and a top pick in our guide to the best cat brushes) is its retractable pins. Push the large button on the back of the brush and its front plate shifts forward, dislodging the hair as it moves. When the pins are fully retracted, the hair lifts off the brush in one solid no-hassle piece.

caption Removing fur from the brush takes just a push of the button. source Shoshi Parks/INSIDER

Safari’s Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is designed well in other ways too. Made specifically for cats, the brush is small enough to get into crevices but large enough to comb a pet from head to toe in just a couple of minutes. The 288 pins (yes, I counted!) are distributed densely in order to easily capture fluffy undercoat fur, loose hair, and dandruff.

The handle of the brush has rubber grips down its length for ergonomic handling. The button to retract the pins is wide, and I had no trouble pressing it with my thumb multiple times mid-groom. The hair releases so quickly, I hardly missed a stroke. From tip to tail, the brush is just under 9 inches long and a lightweight but sturdy 4 ounces.

Why add a slicker brush to your grooming routine?

While the Safari Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush impressed me for its ability to detangle Osito’s mats, there’s an added bonus to using it on my long-haired kitty: fewer hairballs. The inevitable result of feline self-care, hairballs are nonetheless gross and Osito is notorious for hacking them up all over my bed at 3 in the morning.

Grooming a long-haired cat daily with a slicker brush can reduce hairballs and the 3 a.m. wake-up calls they trigger. The pins on Safari’s version are delicate enough not to irritate Osito’s skin even after multiple strokes.

caption The brush is sized for cats, which makes it easier to reach under the arms and on the chest. source Andy Kindon/INSIDER

Although short-haired cats don’t require brushing as frequently, using Safari’s slicker for routine brushing can also reduce hairballs. But because short-haired cats typically don’t have heavy undercoats, a stiff bristle brush will likely work just as well.

The bottom line

Safari’s Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is a great choice for home-grooming long-haired cats. Its 288 stainless steel pins efficiently reach into the undercoat to remove mats, and when the brush is full of fluff, a quick push of the button on the back releases it in one quick no-fuss, no-muss motion. The brush is just the right size for cats, and the brush handle is well designed for easy grooming that won’t tire out your hand before the job is done.

Pros: Self-cleaning button retracts pins for easy hair removal, ergonomically designed handle with rubber grips, stainless steel pins help to detangle mats and dreadlocks, good for undercoat care

Cons: Short-haired cats won’t get as much out of this brush as long-haired cats