5 at-home teeth whitening products actually worth buying, according to a dentist

Teeth whitening is a pretty universal concern for humans.

But, professional whitening is expensive and inaccessible for many. If you can find the most effective at-home products, you can save yourself hundreds of dollars.

We asked Dr. Neil Hadaegh DDS, a professional dentist in Beverly Hills, to recommend his five go-to DIY teeth-whitening products. You can find them all below, plus Dr. Hadaegh’s explanations.

Teeth whitening feels like just one more form of maintenance in the 21st century. It’s unisex, broadly practiced, and about as close to mainstream self-care as a cosmetic practice goes.

The desire to have nice, white teeth requires no real explanation. They’re hard to hide. So, why don’t we all just have the pros do it for us? Mostly because the procedure in a dentist’s office is expensive and inaccessible for many people. And, secondly, because it’s something we’ll need to keep doing (and paying for) repeatedly. Most people can likely commit to being “good” and foregoing coffee and red wine for a few weeks, but not for life.

Because we’re human, affordable, at-home teeth whitening products are one market that you won’t see going away anytime soon. And if you can find the most effective at-home products, you can fake similar results and save yourself hundreds of dollars by doing it yourself at home.

Which teeth whitening products work?

Unfortunately, most dentists are not there for your supermarket quandaries, and they aren’t going to have a predetermined list to write down on your hygiene bib when you ask last-minute what his or her favorite DIY products are. And at least a few of us won’t ask at all, anticipating an understandable plug for professional treatments that we really cannot afford.

So, I actually asked an expert. Dr. Neil Hadaegh DDS, a professional dentist in Beverly Hills, sent Business Insider his five go-to DIY teeth-whitening products, all of which you can find below accompanied by Dr. Hadaegh’s specific reasons why.

1. Opalescence PF 35% Whitening Gel

Opalescence 35% is my personal favorite choice and the whitening gel I use. Opalescence is known for their whitening products in the dental industry. I’ve gotten amazing results using their whitening gel and typically use their whitening toothpaste to maintain the whiteness of my teeth after I get my desired shade.

The only drawback is that you need to use this product. It contains Carbamide Peroxide and is the first ADA accepted, syringe delivered, take-home bleaching gel that gives you dramatic results in as little as 30 minutes of use without requiring many applications.

2. Opalescence Go 15%

If you don’t have whitening trays and want as close to professional results as possible, the Opalescence Go 15% is the way to go. Like Crest 3D Whitestrips, the whitening gel comes in ready-made trays that adapt to your teeth all the way to your molars. They have 15% Hydrogen Peroxide, which means you only need to wear them for 15-20 minutes a day for 5-10 days. It also contains Potassium nitrate and Fluoride to help reduce sensitivity while strengthening enamel.

3. Lumibrite 32%

Research has shown that the formulation of Lumibrite has resulted in little to no sensitivity while producing excellent results due to its high concentration of Carbamide Peroxide. Lumibrite requires custom bleaching trays and many of our patients use it because you get dramatic results in much less time than other whitening products.

4. Zoom NiteWhite 22% Whitening Gel

NiteWhite is a clinical-grade tooth whitening gel of 22% Carbamide Peroxide. It’s medium strength, so it’s an excellent option for individuals who have some tooth sensitivity but want a whitening gel that’s not too strong or too weak.

It’s also the only take-home whitener that combines ACP (Amorphous Calcium Phosphate) with Potassium Nitrate and Fluoride enhancing whitening results while minimizing sensitivity. [It’s also to be used with custom whitening trays].

5. Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D can be purchased in stores or online and the gel is contained in strips that mold around your teeth. They typically have a lower concentration (10%) of Hydrogen Peroxide so they’re better suited for individuals who have sensitive teeth and can’t tolerate higher concentrations.