Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked her makeup artist for drawing abs on her as she wore a sheer ensemble to the SAG Awards

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked her makeup artist for her toned midriff. source Terence Patrick/Contributor/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked her makeup artist for drawing a six-pack on her during her SAG Award acceptance speech.

The “Fleabag” star won Most Oustanding Actress by a Female Actor and said while she tries to be “spontaneous” with speeches – this time she’d written something down.

“With all the chaos of the outfits, and the interviews and the six-pack that my makeup artist drew on me this evening … it’s quite easy to be distracted from the thing that has actually happened to us,” she said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked her makeup artist for giving her abs during her SAG Awards acceptance speech.

The British star who wore a daring, black, midriff-baring ensemble by Armani Privé won Most Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for season two of “Fleabag.”

caption Waller-Bridge wore a black outfit by Armani Priveé for the SAG Awards. source Amy Sussman/Staff/Getty Images

As she began her speech, Waller-Bridge said that while she tries to be spontaneous – this time she came prepared.

“Oh my god. Thank you everyone. Normally I try to be spontaneous in these speeches but I don’t trust myself to get bleeped out again so I have written something down.”

The 34-year-old thanked her “Fleabag” ensemble and audiences “for being so supportive of our show on these shores,” but then made a reference to her make-up artist’s handy work.

“With all the chaos of the outfits, and the interviews and the six-pack that my makeup artist drew on me this evening and all the kinds of pre-drinks and after-parties, and all the amazing Hollywood-y things that happen here, it’s quite easy to be distracted from the thing that has actually happened to us.”

caption The victorious moment Waller-Bridge shared with “Fleabag” co-stars after she won. source Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

Waller-Bridge said that once all the recognition finally hits her, she’ll “go into a corner and have a good old cry about it.

“But tonight we as a ‘Fleabag’ gang will soak this up, celebrate, and spend this evening with all the amazing actors in a room I never imagined I would be in.”

Read more:

Joaquin Phoenix paid a touching tribute to Heath Ledger in his SAG Awards acceptance speech

Phoebe Waller-Bridge said the hot priest in ‘Fleabag’ was inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Charlize Theron wore a $15,000 Tiffany bracelet in her hair to the SAG Awards because she ‘didn’t have time to do her roots’