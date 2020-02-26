Boris Johnson’s former chancellor Sajid Javid said the prime minister’s Downing Street power grab is ‘not in the national interest’ in a withering resignation speech

caption Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid source Reuters

Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid delivers a withering broadside against prime minister Boris Johnson in his resignation speech.

Javid launches a barely-veiled attack on the “Cummings and goings” of Johnson’s senior advisers.

Javid says Johnson’s centralisation of power in Downing Street is “not in the national interest” and warns that the government risks failing to balance the books now he has quit.

Boris Johnson has suffered the first significant challenge to his leadership after his former Chancellor delivered a withering resignation speech in which he accused the prime minister of monopolising power inside Downing Street.

Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that the prime minister’s attempts to sack the Chancellor’s advisers and centralise power in 10 Downing Street were “not in the national interest.”

“It has always been the case that advisers advise, ministers decide and ministers decide on their advisers,” he said, adding that “no particular person or government has a monopoly on the best ideas.”

He warned that moves by Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cumming to sack ministers and ministerial advisers deemed insufficiently loyal to the prime minister meant that the government risked losing people who are able to “speak truth to power.”

“I had hoped to have a little longer to make a difference from the inside.”

Watch Sajid Javid’s resignation speech

"Advisers advise, ministers decide, and ministers decide on their advisers" says Sajid Javid, as he gives a statement following his resignation as Chancellor He says the "arrangement proposed" to him "would not have been in the national interest"https://t.co/EGVO0HHo01 pic.twitter.com/gBkv7XMPAl — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 26, 2020

He also suggested his departure came amid pressures to ditch the government’s spending rules.

“Not everyone at the centre of government always feels the pressure to balance the books,” he told members of Parliament.

“Trade offs have to be made somewhere. It would not be right to pass the bill for our daily consumption to our grandchildren.”

However, he insisted that the prime minister retained his full support as a backbench member of the Conservative party.

Johnson responded by praising Javid’s contribution to public life and insisted that he still has many “admirers” in government.