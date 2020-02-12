Salma Hayek says she was so shocked to see Eminem backstage at the Oscars that she accidentally spilled water all over him

caption A candid moment between Salma Hayek and Eminem was captured backstage at the Oscars. source Matt Petit / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Eminem made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Oscars, where he performed his hit song “Lose Yourself.”

It was so unexpected that, in a moment of shock, Salma Hayek wound up spilling water all over the rapper backstage.

In a message on Instagram, Hayek said she’s a big fan of Eminem and was mortified and disappointed with herself over the embarrassment.

Eminem told Rolling Stone he was happy to get a hug from the actress, which seemed to put Hayek at ease.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Salma Hayek appears to be just like the rest of us when it comes to an unexpected celebrity sighting.

After Eminem‘s top-secret performance at the 2020 Oscars, the two had a run-in backstage that led to two photos in which the duo looked rather uncomfortable.

caption Hayek appeared to grab Eminem backstage at the Oscars. Apparently she was just trying to wipe water off of him. source Matt Petit / ©A.M.P.A.S

It turns out Hayek was so shocked to see the 47-year-old rapper at the event that she spilled water all over him. On Instagram, Hayek said the photos captured her looking mortified.

caption The two posed for a photo in which Hayek said the rapper looked “terrified.” source Matt Petit / ©A.M.P.A.S.

“In these pictures it might look like Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him,” Hayek wrote.

“If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me,” Hayek continued.

The actress, who is starring in this fall’s Marvel movie, “The Eternals,” said she tried to play it cool as she was trying to get the water off of him.

“As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said, ‘Nice to meet you Eminem – I’m a HUGE fan!’ because I AM!” Hayek wrote.

Eminem appeared at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night to perform his Oscar-winning song, “Lose Yourself.” The rapper didn’t accept the award in person when he won in 2003 and was invited to perform the song this year.

caption Eminem performed “Lose Yourself” from the 2002 film “8 Mile” at the 92nd Academy Awards. source Blaine Ohigashi / ©A.M.P.A.S.

It’s little surprise that Hayek was caught off guard by his appearance. According to Vanity Fair, Eminem’s performance was so closely guarded that it was kept off of show documents.

Hayek said she was disappointed with herself after their brief meeting, thinking she made a fool of herself. But Eminem didn’t seem fazed when he spoke with Rolling Stone about his Oscar appearance.

“I got to hug Salma Hayek!” Eminem said.

After seeing Eminem’s reaction in Rolling Stone she responded, “Eminem you’re the greatest!”