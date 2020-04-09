The latest version of one of Samsung’s most popular phones worldwide, the Galaxy A51, is finally available in the US for $400

source Samsung

Samsung’s latest smartphone in the extremely popular Galaxy A lineup – the Galaxy A51 – is now available to buy for $399.99.

Indeed, Samsung’s Galaxy A phones are more popular than the company’s Galaxy S phones, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy A51 is a mid-range phone with a triple-lens camera, a large battery, a sleek flagship-style design, and a large AMOLED screen.

Samsung’s most popular smartphones aren’t the premium flagship Galaxy S lineup that get all the press and hype. Rather, it’s the company’s mid-range and budget Galaxy A lineup.

The Galaxy A50 was the third-most popular smartphone in the world in 2019, according to research firm Omdia, and Samsung just released the latest model – the Galaxy A51 – for $399.99.

For $399.99 compared to $700-plus flagships, the Galaxy A51 offers some pretty impressive features, including:

A large 6.5-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED screen

A sleek design with ultra-narrow bezels

A triple-lens camera that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 5-megapixel macro lens for closeup shots

A large 4,000mAh battery

A 15W fast charger included

I have yet to see whether the Galaxy A51 is actually any good or not, but performance-wise, the Galaxy A51 is supposedly nearly identical to the Galaxy A50. If that’s the case, expect decent performance for running typical apps, like social media, maps, web browsers, shopping apps, and so on – but don’t expect too much more than that.

Basically, the Galaxy A51 will likely do what you want it to do, albeit not as quickly or as smoothly as phones that cost twice as much, which shouldn’t be a surprise.