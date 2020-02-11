Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Buds+ will cost $100 less than Apple’s Airpods Pro — here’s what we know so far

source Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are both cheaper and have longer battery life than Apple’s entire AirPods lineup – and they now work with iPhone.

How much cheaper? The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ cost just $149.99 compared to the AirPods that start at $159.99.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know the release date for Samsung Galaxy Buds+, but will update this article once that information is available.

In the same breath as it debuted the new lineup of Galaxy S20 phones, Samsung has unveiled its next-generation, truly wireless earbuds: Samsung Galaxy Buds+. These new earbuds from Samsung swing a serious sucker punch toward Apple and its AirPods – here’s why.

For one, the Galaxy Buds+ are surprisingly compatible with iOS devices, namely the iPhone starting with iOS 10. This means that they’re actually up for your consideration against Apple’s ubiquitous AirPods if you own an iPhone.

Secondly, the Galaxy Buds+ last more than twice as long on a charge as the AirPods (five hours) and AirPods Pro (4.5 hours) at a whopping 11 hours of listening time and 7.5 hours of talk time. Better yet, just three minutes of charging equates to one hour of playback time.

Finally, Samsung has priced the Galaxy Buds in an extremely competitive way. These earbuds are even cheaper than Apple’s most affordable AirPods. That’s pretty wild considering their superior battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price

So, how much do Samsung’s shiny, new true wireless earbuds cost? They call for just $149.99 – a whopping $100 less than Apple’s latest AirPods Pro earbuds.

Meanwhile, these Samsung headphones manage to come in at $10 cheaper than the original AirPods. You can also get the Galaxy Buds+ in three more colors than the AirPods: black, white, blue, and red.

Now that these headphones are natively compatible with iOS devices somehow, Samsung may have become the first truly serious challenger to Apple’s stranglehold on the wireless earbuds scene.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ specifications

Here are the basic specifications for the Galaxy Buds+, which are tuned by AKG audio software, feature two-way dynamic speakers and include three microphones total for stronger voice quality.

Battery capacity : Earbuds: 85mAh; Case: 270mAh

: Earbuds: 85mAh; Case: 270mAh Play time : Earbuds: 11 hours; Case + Earbuds: 22 hours

: Earbuds: 11 hours; Case + Earbuds: 22 hours Talk time : Earbuds: 7.5 hours; Case + Earbuds: 15 hours

: Earbuds: 7.5 hours; Case + Earbuds: 15 hours Connectivity : Bluetooth 5

: Bluetooth 5 Speaker : two-way dynamic (woofer + tweeter)

: two-way dynamic (woofer + tweeter) Microphones : two outer; one inner

: two outer; one inner Compatibility : Android 5.0 (RAM 1.5GB) and up; iPhone 7 (iOS 10) and up

: Android 5.0 (RAM 1.5GB) and up; iPhone 7 (iOS 10) and up Durability : Splash resistant (IPX2)

: Splash resistant (IPX2) Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, scalable

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ release date

We’ll update this article as soon as we know when the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ release date will be and when or whether you’ll be able to pre-order them.