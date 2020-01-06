Samsung will reveal its new flagship Galaxy smartphone in early February

source Samsung

Samsung announced that it will host its Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco, where the company is expected to reveal its new Galaxy S flagship smartphone.

Samsung’s next Galaxy S phone is said to be called the Galaxy S11, or possibly the Galaxy S20.

Other rumors include a massive camera upgrade to 108 megapixels, and the likelihood of 5G connectivity as standard.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Samsung announced on Saturday that it’s hosting its “Unpacked” event on February 11 where the company typically announces new Galaxy S flagship smartphones.

Following the Galaxy S10 series in 2019, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series is said to be called either the Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20. It’s also been rumored that Samsung may reveal its new foldable smartphone alongside the new Galaxy S smartphone.

Samsung’s teaser video on Twitter doesn’t reveal much:

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020

Some Twitter users have offered their interpretation on what the mysterious movements could mean, including a nod to the rumored foldable smartphone:

Rumors surrounding the next Galaxy S phone suggest a fairly usual spec and design update over the existing Galaxy S10 smartphone, but the camera is said to be getting a sizable upgrade – up to 108 megapixels.

We’re also expecting Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S phones to feature 5G connectivity, as they’ll likely run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 mobile chip that supports 5G. Samsung’s current Galaxy S10 generation comes in variants with and without 5G, as 5G connectivity was optional on Qualcomm’s mobile chips in 2019.

Either way, we don’t have long to wait to get the official details about Samsung’s upcoming flagship device.