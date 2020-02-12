Samsung just added 2 of the iPhone’s most-coveted features to its new Galaxy S20 phones

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup will come with Google’s Duo chat app directly baked into the phone app and a new feature for sharing files wirelessly with other Galaxy device owners called Quick Share.

The two features serve as alternatives to features the iPhone has offered for years: FaceTime and AirDrop.

Google is also rumored to be working on its own AirDrop-like feature for Android called Nearby Sharing.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 lineup comes with two new features that may sound familiar to iPhone owners: video chatting that’s built directly into the phone app, and the ability to quickly share files wirelessly.

That’s because the phones, which Samsung unveiled on Tuesday, come with Google’s Duo video-chatting service baked directly into the phone’s dialer, and will also support a new feature called Quick Share for easily sharing files between Samsung devices.

Both additions fill a gap in Samsung’s lineup that the iPhone has offered for years. Although Galaxy device owners have a variety of video-chat apps available to download, from Google’s Duo to Microsoft’s Skype and Facebook’s Messenger, the new Duo integration means such functionality is now directly integrated into the phone’s dialer, messaging app, and contacts app. That should make it feel a lot more like Apple’s FaceTime, which is built into the iPhone’s phone and messages apps in addition to being available in a standalone app.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 devices will also come with a new feature called Quick Share, which allows users to share content like photos, videos, and files to other Galaxy device owners directly rather than through email or messaging. It sounds a lot like Apple’s AirDrop, which uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to establish a peer-to-peer connection with other nearby compatible devices. Quick Share will work with other Galaxy devices, but the company has not yet said which devices beyond the Galaxy S20 lineup will support it.

The announcement comes as Google is rumored to be developing its own AirDrop-like feature for Android more broadly called Nearby Sharing, as XDA Developers recently discovered.

Samsung announced its new Galaxy S20 lineup during an event in San Francisco on Tuesday. All three phones will officially go on sale starting March 6, with the Galaxy S20 starting at $1,000, the Galaxy S20 Plus starting at $1,200, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra starting at $1,400.