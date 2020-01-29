Samsung is rumored to release a new foldable smartphone in 2020, and the leaks suggest it’ll be better than the new Motorola Razr

caption An image supposedly showing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. source Evan Blass/@Evleaks

A lot of details surrounding Samsung’s second foldable smartphone were recently leaked.

The new phone is supposedly called the Galaxy Z Flip, and it’ll have a 1,500 Euro price tag with a reported February 14 release date.

If the leaks are accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip could have better specs than Motorola’s Razr foldable smartphone.

Alongside its Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone, Samsung is rumored to reveal details about a follow-up to its Galaxy Fold – a new foldable smartphone – during its Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco.

The new foldable smartphone will be called the Galaxy Z Flip, according to German tech site WinFuture, which obtained several images and details that supposedly reveal the Galaxy Z Flip’s design and specs.

WinFuture has a good track record when it comes to gadget leaks, and the images it obtained corroborate a recent image leak from Evan Blass, another prominent gadgets leaker.

The Galaxy Z Flip will supposedly have a tall 6.7-inch display with 1080p resolution that will be protected by a so-called “ultra-thin glass.”



The ultra-thin glass is reportedly meant to have more protection than the plastic protective film on the Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s first foldable smartphone that was released in 2019.

On the exterior of the Galaxy Z Flip will be a tiny 1-inch display designed to display little bits of information like the time and notifications, according to WinFuture.

It’s said that the Galaxy Z Flip will have two main cameras on the exterior — a 12-megapixel camera for regular photos, and another 12-megapixel camera for ultra-wide 123-degree photos.



For selfies, the Galaxy Z Flip will have a hole-punch selfie camera in the top center of the screen.

Specs-wise, it seems like the Galaxy Z Flip will run on high-end specs from 2019, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. It’s also said to come with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. If these spec rumors are true, it’ll mean the Galaxy Z Flip will run Android and apps like a high-end device.

WinFuture expects we’ll find a 3,300mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip that will be charged with a standard Samsung 15-watt fast charger. The Galaxy Z Flip will also come with facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device.

Motorola's revisited Razr phone.

There’s no mention whether the phone will have any type of water resistance.

As for a price tag, WinFuture suggests the Galaxy Z Flip can demand 1,500 Euros. In USD, we might find a similar price tag. The device may be released February 14, WinFuture claims.

If the rumors are accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip poses a daunting threat to Motorola’s highly anticipated $1,500 Razr foldable smartphone revival. The new Razr looks absolutely gorgeous, but its specs and feature-set suggests the device is designed for form rather than high-end function.

The new Motorola Razr runs on more modest specs, like Qualcomm’s upper-mid-range Snapdragon 710 chip and 6 GB of RAM. It has a single camera compared to the rumored dual-camera system on the Galaxy Z Flip, as well as a smaller battery.

Regardless, everything mentioned above about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip should be considered rumor until Samsung makes its official announcements.