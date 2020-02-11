Samsung’s newest foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip, will cost $1,379.99 when it arrives on February 14 — here’s everything you need to know

source Samsung

Samsung has revealed its second crack at the phone with a foldable display, the Galaxy Z Flip, at a press event in San Francisco.

The phone will cost a whopping $1,379.99, which actually isn’t even Samsung’s most expensive phone of 2020.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in the US in limited quantities starting on February 14.

Samsung wants to try its hand at the foldable phone again, this time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shown off during a San Francisco press event alongside new Galaxy S20 phones. This time, however, things are very different.

For starters, the Z Flip takes on a very different design from Samsung’s Galaxy Fold of last year. Instead of folding along a vertical line, this phone folds along a horizontal one. The result is a foldable phone that looks more like a miniature laptop than a tiny e-reader.

Samsung developed the Z Flip using its very own, proprietary “Ultra Thin Glass” that can bend as if it were plastic. It’s the same material used in the screen panel on the Galaxy Fold. Now being a glass-covered device like every other major smartphone out there, the Z Flip could be much more desirable for anyone who needs to be on the bleeding edge of tech.

However, perhaps more importantly, the Z Flip is simply much, much more affordable than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold of last year. This should make the Z Flip a much more attractive purchase for the early adopter. You know, after the reviews come in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price

Being the sort of groundbreaking device that it is, Samsung is charging quite a lot for its next foldable, but luckily not nearly as much as it did for last year’s Galaxy Fold. Samsung wants a cool $1,379.99 for the Galaxy Z Flip.

That’s actually a bit cheaper than Samsung’s most expensive phone so far in 2020, the Galaxy S20 Ultra at $1,399.99 – and a whopping $600 less than the $1,980.00 Galaxy Fold of 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

Here’s a brief breakdown of the major hardware parts inside the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. This way, you know what you’re getting with your hard-earned pre-order money.

Display : 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (2,636 x 1,080, 425 ppi, 21.9:9)

: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (2,636 x 1,080, 425 ppi, 21.9:9) Cover Display : 1.1-inch Super AMOLED (300 x 112, 303 ppi)

: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED (300 x 112, 303 ppi) Camera : dual rear camera (12-megapixel wide-angle, F1.8, 78-degrees; 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle, F2.2, 123-degrees); front (10-megapixel, 80-degrees, F2.4)

: dual rear camera (12-megapixel wide-angle, F1.8, 78-degrees; 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle, F2.2, 123-degrees); front (10-megapixel, 80-degrees, F2.4) Processor : 1.78GHz octa-core SoC (7 nanometer, 64-bit, up to 2.95GHz)

: 1.78GHz octa-core SoC (7 nanometer, 64-bit, up to 2.95GHz) Memory and storage : 8GB RAM; 256GB storage

: 8GB RAM; 256GB storage Battery: 3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip release date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will actually be here sooner than you might think. The company is releasing the phone in limited quantities in South Korea and the US on February 14.

However, there do not seem to be any pre-orders available in the US at the time of writing. This could have to do with the limited product quantities, but we can’t know for sure. We’ll update this article with more concrete purchase details as soon as they’re available.