Samsung’s new outdoor TV and soundbar are designed to bring home entertainment to your patio and backyard — here’s how much they cost and where you can buy them

source Samsung

Samsung is well-known for its extensive lineup of home entertainment products, including a large assortment of TVs and soundbars that are perfect for living rooms and bedrooms. With its brand-new Terrace lineup, however, the company is expanding its definition of the home to include our backyards and patios.

The new Terrace 4K QLED TV and Terrace Soundbar are specially designed to operate outside under extreme temperatures and various weather conditions. As TV and streaming continue to be valuable sources of entertainment for families around the world, Samsung hopes that these new outdoor products will allow buyers to watch their favorite movies and shows while enjoying a warm sunny day. Of course, buyers will have to pay a rather hefty premium to enjoy a nice summer breeze while channel surfing.

Below, we’ve broken down all the details you need to know about these new Terrace products, including price, specifications, and retailer options.

Samsung Terrace LST7T 4K QLED TV price

source Samsung

Samsung’s new Terrace LST7T 4K QLED TVs are now available for purchase from Samsung’s website, Amazon, and additional retailers across the US. The premium Ultra HD TVs are specially designed for use outdoors.

With an IP55-rated solid metal design, the Terrace TVs are water and dust resistant to protect them against rain, dirt, extreme temperatures, and other weather conditions. The display’s picture has also been optimized for viewing in sunny conditions thanks to an anti-glare screen with a 2% reflection rate, and a high peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support are also included for easy wireless streaming and pairing with other devices.

In addition to features designed specifically for outside viewing, the Terrace TV includes all of the high-end specifications you’d find on one of Samsung’s regular QLED TV models. Quantum dot technology is included for wide color support, along with full-array local dimming to ensure deep black levels and precise highlights. HDR10 and HDR10+ are supported as well, and the TV incorporates Samsung’s smart TV platform powered by the Tizen OS.

How well the Terrace TV actually performs in a typical outdoor setting remains to be seen, but if these specifications live up to their promise, it really does look like Samsung has found a way to bring its top-of-line 4K TV out of our living rooms and into our backyards. On paper, there appear to be no compromises made when it comes to picture performance and connectivity.

Of course, the move from indoors to outdoors does carry a very hefty increase in price. Samsung’s current flagship 65-inch 4K QLED TV for indoor use, the Q90T, carries a regular list price of $2,699.99. The new 65-inch Terrace TV carries a list price of $4,999.99. This means you’ll need to pay over $2,000 more if you want to enjoy QLED movie nights out on your patio.

For those who want something a little smaller, there’s also a 55-inch version of the Terrace TV, which carries a list price of $3,499.99. Finally, a massive 75-inch model is available for a list price of $6,499.99. With that said, pricing may vary at different retailers. We’ll update this section with more purchase options as more listings are added.

Samsung Terrace Soundbar price

source Samsung

Samsung’s Terrace Soundbar is now available for order from Amazon for $1,199.99. Like the Terrace TV, the Terrace Soundbar has been specially optimized for use outdoors.

The device features an IP55-rated design for protection against various weather conditions, outdoor elements, and extreme temperatures. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are supported as well, enabling easy pairing with other devices, like the Terrace TV. The Terrace Soundbar has also been designed to mount directly to the Terrace TV, though buyers can also mount it to a wall.

The 3-channel soundbar includes a dedicated center channel for dialogue and a built-in woofer for bass. A wide-range tweeter has been employed to help expand the soundbar’s “sweet spot.” This should optimize audio quality for people sitting off-center from the soundbar. To further ensure proper playback, the unit also offers special distortion-cancelling technology.

Unlike the Terrace TV, however, which includes all the premium features you’d get on one of Samsung’s flagship indoor displays, the Terrace Soundbar doesn’t quite match up with Samsung’s best indoor soundbar models. Most notably, the Terrace soundbar doesn’t include support for Dolby Atmos or DTS:X audio formats. With that said, the Terrace Soundbar’s unique distortion-cancelling technology sounds intriguing and should be a useful feature for outdoor playback.

Additional retailers are expected to carry the soundbar as well, so we’ll update this section with more purchase options as they become available.