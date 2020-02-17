Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip Sold Out Again after Initial Restock in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 February 2020 – Samsung Electronics Singapore announced that the highly-anticipated, category-bending Galaxy Z Flip which began selling on 14 February and sold out on the Samsung Online Store in the first hour of its launch, has again sold out on the Samsung Online Store within a day of its restock on 16 February.





Behind the Scenes: Watch the Galaxy Z Flip Get Ready to Meet Users





“The team is very encouraged by the positive response towards the Galaxy Z Flip in Singapore. We have also seen a strong demand for the Mirror Purple colour variant which has proven to be highly popular with Singapore consumers. We are glad that the beautiful Galaxy Z Flip has resonated well with our customers and the team is sparing no effort to bring in even more Galaxy Z Flip into the hands of Singapore consumers,” said Sarah Chua, Vice-President, IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Available in two colour variants: Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, the Galaxy Z Flip is priced at the recommended retail price of $1,998 (including GST). New stock is expected to be available on the Samsung Online Store from 19 February, 8am.

More information is available at the following URL:

Samsung Online Store: https://www.samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip/buy/

M1: http://www.m1.com.sg/galaxyzflip

Singtel: http://www.singtel.com/galaxyzflip

StarHub: http://www.starhub.com/galaxyzflip





In addition to online stores, Galaxy Z Flip will progressively be available at more channels, beginning from 19 February at the following Samsung Experience Stores:

313@Somerset

o Address: 313 Orchard Road, #B2-24/25/26, Singapore 238895

o Phone: 6836 1809

o Opening Hours: Weekdays: 10am to 10pm, Weekends: 10am to 10.30pm

Bedok Mall

o Address: 311 New Upper Changi Road, #B1-07, Singapore 467360

o Phone: 6844 9310

o Opening Hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

Bugis Junction

o Address: 200 Victoria Street, #01-63/63A, Singapore 180021

o Phone: 6338 7911

o Opening Hours: Daily, 10.30am to 9.30pm

VivoCity

o Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, #02-28/29, Singapore 098585

o Phone: 6376 9150

o Opening Hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm





Galaxy Z Premier Service

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip users will be able to enjoy specialised customer care services[1] designed to deliver the best possible experience:

24-hour concierge support via Samsung Members App

support via Samsung Members App One-time screen replacement or repair with a deductible of $180 (including GST)

with a deductible of $180 (including GST) Door-to-door pick-up and delivery service for device repair (up to two times only)

for device repair (up to two times only) Galaxy Z Flip customers can also enjoy additional complimentary customer service benefits, such as 30-day 1-to-1 exchange for functional defects, data transfer assistance, diagnostic checks, one-time 1-to-1 in-box accessories exchange, and dedicated and priority queue at authorised Samsung Customer Service Centres at VivoCity and Westgate





The Galaxy Z Premier Service is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase of the new device. For more information about Galaxy Z Premier Service, please visit

www.samsung.com/sg/support/galaxy-z-premier-service/.

Trade Up: Easy Trade-in with Great Value

The Samsung Trade Up Programme[2] makes it easier for consumers to own the Galaxy Z Flip. Customer who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip (with or without contract) can trade-in their old eligible device[3] at Samsung Experience Stores[4], to receive an additional $100 trade-in value[5] on top of the regular trade-in amount.

Consumers can visit www.samsung.com/sg/tradeup to learn more about the Samsung Trade Up Programme.

For more information about the Galaxy Z Flip, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip/.



