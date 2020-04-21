Samsung’s S20 series promised to ‘change photography’ – these are the best (and worst) snaps the S20 Ultra gave me

- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
Samsung said in various commercials and marketing copy that its new S20 Ultra 5G will “change photography”.
The most expensive in the new Galaxy S20 series, the phone boasts a 40MP Selfie Camera with Phase Detection Autofocus.
On its back, there are four cameras, including a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera with 100x Super Resolution Zoom, and a DepthVision Camera.
Available camera modes on the S20 Ultra 5G are:
- Single Take
- Photo
- Video
- Pro
- Panorama
- Food
- Night
- Live focus
- Live focus Video
- Pro Video
- Super Slow-mo
- Slow motion
- Hyperlapse
I took the S$1,898 phone out for a spin – these were my favourite and least favourite shots.
Here’s a wide-angle photo of Singapore’s stunning skyline taken during sunset.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
Here’s a photo taken on the auto-settings of the phone’s normal camera mode in daylight…
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
… versus a similar photo taken in wide-angle format.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
This photo of a cabin on the Singapore flyer was taken with the 100x zoom.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
This is how far away I was from the flyer.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
One of the most unique features on the S20 Ultra 5G’s camera system is the Single Take feature, which allows the system to select the best shots from a short video captured.
The system will render these shots in various formats, such as a hyperlapse video, a monochrome photo or a live focus photo (similar to portrait mode on other phones).
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
In its marketing material, Samsung promised high-quality 8K video so good that you can extract high-definition photos just by taking a screen capture.
I found this to be true, and was very impressed by how crisp the details were in each screen capture.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
This is the video the screen capture was taken from:
Even the slow-motion videos had incredible clarity.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
There were 2 things about Samsung’s blockbuster camera which left me disappointed though. One of these was food photography.
The Food mode on its camera left me underwhelmed, especially when used in restaurants that were not brightly lit.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
Initially, I thought the lacklustre photos were solely a result of my amateur photography skills. But I continued to struggle with getting an ideal food photo in different restaurant settings, with focus being the largest difficulty.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
After some time, I realised that perhaps the colour rendering on Samsung’s S20 Ultra 5G for food photos just was not my cup of tea. This can be easily fixed if you adjust the camera settings manually, but since I’m lazy, I prefer taking the easy way out and relying on letting the system do its thing instead.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
The other difficulty I faced with the phone’s camera was its Night mode. I found it hard to make the camera focus in low light settings, something which I rarely experience on other flagship phones.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
Perhaps my hands were a lot shakier on this particular day? I’m not entirely sure, but I continued to have difficulty with low light shots even when I took photos with the camera stably rested on a platform.
- Business Insider/Jessica Lin
