Samsung’s S$2,000 flip phone sold out in Singapore, got restocked, sold out again, and is coming back on Feb 19

Never mind the coronavirus or a dampened economy – Singaporeans have been eagerly snatching up a new S$1,998 foldable phone by Samsung in the past week, completely wiping out two shipments sent here.

The Republic is the first country in South-east Asia to get the phone.

The company said in a statement on Monday (Feb 17) that it was arranging for a third launch of the phones on its online store at 8am on Wednesday (Feb 19), after the previous launches on Feb 14 and Feb 16 sold out within an hour and a day respectively.

Samsung Singapore’s vice-president for IT and mobile, Sarah Chua, said there had been strong local demand for the purple version of the phone, which also comes in black.

The company added that the phones will progressively be available through more channels, including its stores.

The 183-gram Galaxy Z Flip is the second phone in the brand’s foldable range after the Galaxy Fold, which was launched last year. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It features a 6.7 inch screen made of foldable glass when opened and a 1.1 inch cover display when shut. It is 17.3 millimetres thick when shut.

The phone comes with three cameras: a 10MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP wide-angle camera that can zoom up to eight times closer.

