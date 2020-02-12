Nobody wanted to buy this controversially remodeled San Francisco Victorian after a year and now it’s back with a $3.5 million price cut — see inside

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian. source Frank Nolan

A newly-renovated San Francisco Victorian is on the market for $8.5 million.

Last year the house was selling for just over $12 million and has since seen an almost $3.5 million price cut.

The inside of the home in the Castro District is completely updated and modern.

A Victorian in San Francisco’s Castro District looks like a dream, but buyers weren’t interested at the price the seller was asking.

It was purchased in 2014 for a $1.5 million, and underwent a total renovation, Curbed reported. It first went back on the market a year ago, asking $11.85 million, but when no buyers came along, it quietly left the market, only to come back with an $8.5 million price tag.

The remodel has been a source of controversy. Requests submitted to the city’s Discretionary Review Board suggested that the renovation plan submitting to the zoning board misrepresented some aspects of the renovation, and failed to correctly portray the current structure of the home in 2014, according to local real estate media.

The San Francisco Planning Department found 13 charges against the developer that were not permitted, including a garage door and pedestrian gate, and adding a bay window at the basement level. In December, commissioners forgave the renovations, but the developers were required to change the gable window back to its original size.

The home is listed with Frank Nolan of Vanguard Properties.

See inside here.

The five-story building has a four-car garage and an au pair unit.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian. source Frank Nolan

Inside, the home has ten-foot ceilings and custom wood paneling.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian living area.

The modern kitchen opens into the main living space.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian kitchen.

The home has an open-air atrium on the main level…

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian kitchen.

…with a steel staircase and 30-foot tall bamboo.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian atrium. source Frank Nolan

The atrium is the center of the main level, creating a sense of indoor-outdoor living.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian atrium.

Other living areas throughout the house are similarly luxurious…

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian living area.

…with views of the Mission and downtown.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian living area.

Each of the four bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom, and the master has the entire top floor.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian living area.

Taking advantage of the outdoor space, another living area opens to the garden.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian living area.

Walls and plants give the garden a secluded feel, despite the central location.

caption San Francisco Castro Victorian garden.

The garden has an outdoor kitchen, hot tub, and barbecue pit.