San Francisco reported its first death of the coronavirus on Tuesday of a man in his 40s with multiple underlying health issues

caption The Golden Gate Bridge on March 18. source David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

San Francisco reported its first death of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday.

The man was in his 40s and had multiple, significant existing health issues.

The reported death comes as the city and the Bay Area enter week two of a three-week shelter-in-place order to contain the virus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

San Francisco reported its first death of the coronavirus on Tuesday evening.

The man was in his 40s and had “multiple, significant underlying health conditions,” officials told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones. It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community,” said Mayor London Breed, according to KRON4News. “Each of us has the power to save lives and decrease the impact of coronavirus in San Francisco. We need everyone to stay home, which will help protect themselves, their families, and the people in our community who are most at risk of harm from the virus.”

The city’s first reported death comes as San Francisco and the Bay Area enter its second week of a three-week shelter-in-place order. The directive went into effect on March 17 in a bid to contain the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, by limiting interaction among residents. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 19.

There are currently 152 confirmed cases of the virus in the city. There are 1,023 in the Bay Area and 2,628 in California.