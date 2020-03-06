Take a look at this $9.8 million San Francisco condo inside a luxury hotel that comes with a ‘cuddle puddle room’ full of pillows

- source
- Open Homes Photography
- A two-bedroom condo in San Francisco’s St. Regis Hotel is for sale for $9.8 million.
- Included in the listing is a “cuddle puddle room” with cushions and pillows.
- Cuddle puddles, and parties, are typically non-sexual activities whereby participants cuddle freely and enjoy human touch.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
There is currently a dizzying array of multi-million-dollar condos in San Francisco.
One of them is on the 25th floor of the St. Regis Hotel downtown. The condo is on the market for $9.8 million and comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as million-dollar views of the city.
And for you cuddling enthusiasts, there is a “cuddle puddle room,” complete with pillows and cushions.
Here’s what it’s like inside.
The St. Regis Hotel sits in San Francisco’s SOMA District.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
The condo is technically comprised of two units.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
They were merged together to make the listing more attractive as a two-bedroom apartment.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
It was first listed on February 24, according to the listing.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
Source: Compass
The condo comes fully furnished across its 3,462 square feet.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
Source: Compass
There are also million-dollar views of the city from this vantage point.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
The theme is “enchanted forest” — glass panels in the foyer have tree designs.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
There are two bedrooms …
- source
- Open Homes Photography
… two bathrooms …
- source
- Open Homes Photography
… a windowless kitchen …
- source
- Open Homes Photography
… an office with lots of windows …
- source
- Open Homes Photography
… and, of course, a cuddle puddle room.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
As Curbed SF notes, the room perhaps was created out of what was once an alcove.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
Source: Curbed SF
Cuddle puddles — and cuddle parties — became popular in the last couple of decades.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
They feature strangers, or people you know, laying amongst each other and cuddling, usually upon a sea of pillows and blankets.
Cuddle parties and puddles are found outside of San Francisco, but they are a bit more of a trend in the city specifically, as the work demand of tech leads to what some have called scheduled intimacy.
Read more: I cuddled with strangers at a San Francisco cuddle party alongside other members of the city’s intimacy-starved workforce. No, it wasn’t that weird.
The master suite features a neutral color palette and lots of natural light.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
The accompanying walk-in closet is expansive.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
The monthly HOA fees are a casual $5,430.
- source
- Open Homes Photography
And you’ll have to pay for parking — $300 a month for the first car and $400 a month for the second
- source
- Open Homes Photography
Source: Compass