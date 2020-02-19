Inside San Francisco’s ‘Full House’ home made famous by the 1980s TV sitcom that’s now for sale for $5.5 million

source Christopher Stark/Business Insider

The San Francisco home whose red door was featured in the opening credits of both “Full House” and its 2016 reboot “Fuller House” is for sale for $5.5 million.

The Victorian at 1709 Broderick Street was purchased in 2016 by the sitcom’s creator Jeff Franklin, who renovated it into a modern home.

The house is a beloved tourist site thanks to its connection to the TV show, with visitors often stopping by for a selfie in front of the famous facade.

The Victorian Painted Ladies on San Francisco’s Steiner Street might be some of the most iconic in the city – you’ll find them included in roundups of must-see city attractions.

And though they were in part made famous by the 1980s sitcom “Full House,” the home that is shown in the opening credits of the hit show is actually about a mile to the north.

The three-story Victorian at 1709 Broderick Street once had a red door, which is what is shown as the front of the fictional family house at about the minute-and-a-half mark of the opening credits as well as in the opening credits of the 2016 reboot “Fuller House.” The front door has since been painted a sleek black.

And in 2016, “Full House” creator and former executive producer Jeff Franklin paid $4 million for the home and intended to turn it into a replica of the TV show set and even allow fans to visit and walk through the place.

But the neighbors weren’t too fond of that idea, and so Franklin instead renovated the home into a modern masterpiece that homebuyers would find appealing. Now, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is for sale for $5.5 million.

Here’s what it’s like inside.

The facade of the home at 1709 Broderick Street in San Francisco’s Lower Pacific Heights district is shown in the “Full House” opening credits — but only briefly.

caption The home’s facade. source Christopher Stark

But it has still become an indelible part of the “Full House” world, as well as a San Francisco Victorian with a claim to fame.

caption The main living area and entryway. source Christopher Stark

The home is a popular tourist attraction, with visitors snapping selfies in front of the home.

caption A bathroom in the master suite. source Christopher Stark

The tourism was at one point such a nuisance to the neighbors that the city’s transportation agency voted to ban tourist buses from Broderick Street in 2018.

caption The master suite. source Christopher Stark

But the show was never even filmed inside the home — the show’s creators used a soundstage.

caption The red door is now a sleek black. source Christopher Stark

The fictional Tanner family didn’t even live in the home at 1709 Broderick Street — they were said to have lived in one of the Painted Ladies homes a mile south.

caption A bedroom in the home. source Christopher Stark

The Broderick Street home is listed as the “Full House” House on Google and is also a historical landmark in the city.

caption The main living area. source Christopher Stark

It was built in 1900, according to Realtor.

caption Bay windows in the main living area. source Christopher Stark

It spans three stories and has 3,728 square feet of living space.

caption An upstairs living area. source Christopher Stark

And it’s a far cry from the 1980s aesthetic of the TV show, especially after Franklin, the creator of both “Full House” and the Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” conducted a ground-up renovation on it.

caption The kitchen. source Christopher Stark

The home was gutted, and living space was added on a lower level with a bedroom, bathroom, den, and wet bar.

caption The lower level. source Christopher Stark

This lower level also opens up to a backyard with an English garden, which is a rare feat in San Francisco.

caption Th backyard. source Christopher Stark

The interior throughout is sleek and modern, with a mostly neutral palette and brass accents.

caption The main living area. source Christopher Stark

The kitchen boasts deep midnight blue cabinetry.

caption The kitchen. source Christopher Stark

It opens up to a living space.

caption The kitchen. source Christopher Stark

On an upper level, a row of windows lets in natural light.

caption An upstairs living area. source Christopher Stark

A dining table is currently staged in this area at the top of the stairs.

caption An upstairs living area. source Christopher Stark

There’s also a “sexy master suite” upstairs, according to the listing.

caption The master suite. source Christopher Stark

Franklin actually never lived in the home. In May 2019, after being renovated, it hit the market for $6 million.

caption A bedroom. source Christopher Stark

But after going four months without a buyer, the listing got a price cut down to $5.75 million.

caption A bedroom. source Christopher Stark

The listing was removed in early January before popping up again in early February, this time listed for $5.5 million.

caption A bathroom. source Christopher Stark

Rachel Swann, one of the home’s listing agents, told Mansion Global in 2019 that the future owner could end up being a lover of “Full House.”

caption The main living area. source Christopher Stark

“If someone is a fan of the TV show, it’s an incredible opportunity not only to have something that’s an iconic piece of television history, but also to have a home that’s really beautiful and luxurious,” Swann told Mansion Global.

caption The main living area. source Christopher Stark

And Swann said some of the “Full House” history is literally embedded into the property.

caption A fireplace in the home. source Christopher Stark

She told Mansion Global in 2019 that there are handprints of several of the cast members in stone at the back of the house.

caption The hallway leading to the master suite. source Christopher Stark

