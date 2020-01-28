Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra single-family ‘in-law’ unit in the backyard

caption Two San Francisco homes are listed for sale for the price of one. source Open Homes Photography/Business Insider

A real-estate listing in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood comes with two homes on a 2,996 square-foot lot.

The two homes are listed for sale for a total of $1.85 million.

It’s a rare deal in San Francisco’s crowded real-estate market.

A bargain in San Francisco’s real-estate market can be hard to come by.

Housing, for buyers and renters alike, is competitive, with a limited amount of supply to go around. Residents can’t always be picky when it comes to snagging property.

But the listing at 1723-1725 10th Avenue in the city’s Inner Sunset neighborhood is undoubtedly a rare deal. If the listing sells for its asking price of $1.85 million, the future buyers will get two homes, with 2,080 square feet of living space between them.

The median real-estate value in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset district is $1,712,044, according to Zillow. That’s about $100,000 less than this listing’s asking price, so this truly is a two-for-one deal.

They sit on the same 2,996-square-foot lot, with a serene courtyard separating the two single-family units. Meaning that not only are two abodes included in the offer but so is privacy, another coveted amenity in the bustling city.

Take a look inside the double feature.

The home(s) sit in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood, a district known for its relatively more affordable homes and family-oriented environment.

The home’s facade is painted in a calming teal color.

It was built in 1913, seven years after the great earthquake and fires that ravaged the city and ultimately spurred a widespread real-estate boom to rebuild.

This is the entrance to the front home, whose address is 1725 10th Avenue.

There’s a separate, independent entrance to the second property, whose address is 1723 10th Avenue, behind the front home.

Residents would navigate down a corridor, through a door, up a small set of stairs, and then across the courtyard to get to it.

The foyer of the front home opens up to a wooden staircase leading to the second level …

… and also to a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and original wood trims.

There’s a huge window with beautiful stained glass, adding a pop of character.

Off of the living room is a formal dining room.

There are built-in cabinets and, ever so quaintly, a built-in bench by the window for a reading nook. The second home can be seen through the window.

The kitchen has a brand-new stove, stove hood, and refrigerator.

A blue-colored oven and intricately patterned backsplash add some pizzazz to the otherwise stark white kitchen.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with front-facing windows.

Two more bedrooms are on this level.

One of them is currently staged as a kid’s room.

There’s one full bathroom on the top floor as well.

Back downstairs is a laundry room …

… and somewhere in the house is a “1/4 bath” which, according to the listing, may or may not be legal.

The backyard of the front home opens up to a small, serene courtyard.

Walk a short distance and you’ll find the second single-family home, or the cottage as the listing calls it.

A small, partially enclosed porch is at the entrance.

Inside is one bedroom …

… one bathroom …

… a large kitchen …

… and a living room.

This second home could be used in a number of ways.

As SF Gate points out, the owners could live in the front house and rent out the in-law unit or vice versa, a somewhat common course of action in the city. A cruise through the rental listings on Craigslist will turn up a few similar living situations.

What could also be a possible option, depending on the future owners’ situation, is using the in-law unit for its originally-designed purpose: to house older relatives on-site while still maintaining independence and privacy for everyone involved.

Regardless of the arrangements, the second home may be used to house more San Franciscans in some capacity, a much-needed feat in the city’s housing crunch.