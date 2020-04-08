A proposed emergency measure in San Francisco would order the city to find 7,000 hotel rooms to shelter its entire homeless population

A proposed emergency ordinance introduced by San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors would require the city to house its entire homeless population in 7,000 hotel rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials have been grappling with how to protect its homeless community since the virus penetrated the city.

The shelter-in-place order that went into effect on March 17 exempted those who are homeless.

If this ordinance passes, those living on the streets would have space to shelter-in-place just as much of the rest of the city has been doing.

An emergency ordinance was introduced Tuesday that would require San Francisco to find and rent 7,000 hotel rooms to house all of San Francisco’s homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a virtual news conference Tuesday, five members of the Board of Supervisors announced they are backing the proposed ordinance, which would require the city to procure the rooms by April 26, the projected date for the number of confirmed cases to hit its peak in the state of California.

According to a press release, the mandate also includes establishing 750 rooms for healthcare workers and first responders who have been infected with or exposed to the virus, as well as 500 rooms for those being released from local hospitals following infection of or exposure to the virus but who cannot self-isolate at home.

According to an article the San Francisco Examiner, the full board plans to vote on the proposal next Tuesday; it will require eight votes to pass under emergency rules.

Since the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, reached San Francisco in early March, the city has endeavored to address how the illness could impact its sizable homeless community. There are an estimated 8,000 unhoused people in the city, and an outbreak among that population could overwhelm the healthcare system.

Renting empty hotel rooms throughout San Francisco has been apart of the city’s broader mission to prep temporary treatment and housing sites for not just those who are homeless, but also first responders and healthcare workers who require self-isolation. A similar plan to house the homeless population in New York City is in place.

The city’s travel and tourism industries have been slammed amid the coronavirus pandemic, rendering hotel rooms empty throughout San Francisco.

As the plan stands now, the homeless people in San Francisco who would be moved to the hotel rooms are those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been tested and are waiting for results to return. The most vulnerable within the homeless community, people over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, also qualify to be housed in a hotel room designated for this purpose. About 945 hotel rooms have already been leased across eight hotels.

But some officials and homeless advocates argue that the thousands of empty hotel rooms in the city should be used to house the entire homeless population in the city as a preventative measure, regardless of the need for self-isolation. The plan has never included those living on the streets – only those in existing shelters – and unhoused people are at a much higher risk of contracting the disease.

But Mayor London Breed said despite the pandemic, there are limits to how officials can house people. “We are not going to be able to solve our homeless problem in San Francisco with this crisis,” Breed said Friday.

If this emergency ordinance passes, however, it would introduce an urgency to sheltering every unhoused person in the city in spaces fit for healthy social, or physical, distancing practices.

Housing those living on the streets in homeless shelters isn’t an option at the moment – the city has banned new admissions to maintain healthy physical distancing among residents already there.

The city has toyed with turning its Moscone Center and the Palace of Fine Arts into mega-shelters housing up to 400 and 162 people, respectively. But those plans were scaled back after a backlash was stirred over the camp-like living conditions slated for the facilities. And their purpose was originally to free up room in existing homeless shelters by redistributing people to the makeshift shelters, not to house those coming off of the streets.

The first confirmed case within a San Francisco homeless shelter was announced on Thursday. And two more homeless people housed at San Francisco’s largest shelter were confirmed to be infected with the virus on Monday.