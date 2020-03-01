This San Francisco house on the market for $2 million has a sweet mural

caption Cole Valley honey bear mural. source Jacob Elliot/Mary Meisenzahl

This two-bedroom San Francisco home is on the market for $2 million.

The home has a honey bear mural out front, one of more than 450 by the same artist that are around San Francisco.

The house is located in the Cole Valley neighborhood of San Francisco.

This San Francisco home comes with an adorable bonus: a honey bear mural out front. 1154 Stanyan Street is a two-bedroom, 1,800-square-foot home in bordering Golden Gate Park in Cole Valley, and it’s been called a “charming” neighborhood by The New York Times.

The mural is from local artist fnnch, who has created more than 450 similar images around the city. The artist even posted on Instagram about the house going up for sale, noting that it was his second honey bear mural. “I gave my blessing to the current owners to paint over it, but it’s much loved in the neighborhood (and by us), so we’re hoping the new owners want to keep it,” he wrote.

1154 Stanyan St. is listed with Gregg Lynn at Sotheby’s International Realty for $1.995 million.

See inside.

The mural adds some interest to an otherwise plain but elegant home.

Inside, the home has been recently renovated with in-wall media and large windows facing west for natural light.

The living room also has built-in shelves and a wood-burning fireplace.

The family room on the lower level was part of the recent renovation, and opens to a backyard garden and hot tub.

The kitchen continues the white palette, with quartz countertops and a large island with plenty of storage.

The master bedroom has two closets, plus glass doors open to a bamboo-lined terrace.

Bathrooms are fully updated, including this one that’s part of the master suite.