San Francisco’s mayor is warning pot-smokers to stay away from the city on 4/20: ‘Order food. Watch Netflix. Stay home and stay safe.’

caption SF Mayor London Breed source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco mayor London Breed announced Monday that anyone who chooses to celebrate 4/20 in Golden Gate Park amid the coronavirus pandemic would be cited or arrested.

“4/20 will not be tolerated this year. Do not come to San Francisco to celebrate,” Breed tweeted. “Order food. Watch Netflix. Stay home and stay safe.”

San Francisco’s ‘Hippie Hill’ has traditionally drawn thousands to celebrate April 20th, an informal holiday for marijuana enthusiasts.

Every April, pot-lovers flock to San Francisco to celebrate 4/20, an informal holiday for marijuana enthusiasts.

This year, the city is asking its people to celebrate with Netflix and takeout rather than the usual smoke-filled party on Hippie Hill, otherwise known as Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.

San Francisco mayor London Breed issued a stern warning on Monday, to any marijuana enthusiasts looking to celebrate 4/20 later this month: stay away from the city.

“To be clear: 4/20 will not be tolerated this year. Do not come to San Francisco to celebrate… We will arrest people if necessary,” Breed tweeted. “Order food. Watch Netflix. Stay home and stay safe.”

The organizers behind San Francisco’s ‘Hippie Hill’ celebration in Golden Gate Park had already cancelled the event, but it seems as if Breed was worried that people would violate the city’s shelter-in-place order and pick a different spot to unofficially gather for the event.

San Francisco has allowed medical marijuana dispensaries to remain open during the city’s nearly month-long shelter in place order, deeming medicinal cannabis to be an essential item for residents. But with many of the city’s public recreation areas now closed and off-limits, including basketball and tennis courts, Breed made it clear that throngs of pot-smoking revelers would not be tolerated – no matter how essential their usage.

In her tweet on Monday, Breed included a short clip from a press conference that added more detail, telling people that the event would not be allowed to proceed “at the height of a pandemic.”