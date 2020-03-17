People in San Francisco lined up to hit marijuana dispensaries ahead of the coronavirus shutdown order — amid early citywide confusion about which shops had to close

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

The San Francisco Bay Area ordered its residents to “shelter in place” on Monday until April 7 in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, requiring people stay indoors and most businesses to go remote or temporarily close.

But guidelines over marijuana dispensaries remained unclear until later Monday evening, prompting San Francisco residents to flock to their neighborhood dispensaries.

“Medical cannabis dispensaries are medical by definition, so they qualify as essential. But recreational retailers are not an essential service,” the San Francisco mayor’s office told Business Insider in an email.

San Francisco issued a drastic “shelter-in-place” measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak on Monday afternoon, requiring the city’s residents “stay home except for essential needs,” like going to the grocery store or the pharmacy.

Upon hearing the public health order, San Francisco residents began flocking outside their regular neighborhood joints.

But for the city’s marijuana dispensaries and retailers, the question of whether or not they would be forced to shut down was left unclear on Monday afternoon. One of the dispensaries that Business Insider talked to hadn’t heard anything from the mayor’s office, while another said they were not at liberty to comment.

The San Francisco mayor’s office was also scrambling to finalize its policy at the time. It did not immediately have an answer to whether or not dispensaries would stay open when Business Insider called on Monday, but emailed a statement later that evening.

“Medical cannabis dispensaries are medical by definition, so they qualify as essential. But recreational retailers are not an essential service,” the mayor’s office said. “It is a policy question whether recreational cannabis businesses, like liquor stores that don’t sell food, should continue to operate.”

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to whether dispensaries selling both medical and recreational marijuana would remain open, but dispensaries around the city updated customers that they were closing once they received notice in the evening.

One dispensary told customers that it would stay open till 10pm to allow customers to pick up their medicine, after finding out that it would be required to close the next day.

“We have just received notice from the City of San Francisco, Department of Public Health that Bloom Room is required to close until further notice,” a notice of temporary closure from the Bloom Room said. “We are staying open late tonight (10PM) in order to give our Members time to acquire their medicine.”

Another San Francisco dispensary told the San Francisco Chronicle that weren’t allowed to sell medical marijuana at this time. “We have raised the issue of access for medical patients and are in ongoing discussions with the city,” a spokesperson for the Apothecarium told the Chronicle.

BASA, a dispensary that earlier said that they would be staying open, and posted a notice on Instagram informing people that they would deliver, did not respond to Business Insider’s calls. A comment on their original Instagram post suggested that it too had received a notice to close.

“Doing the best we can to make sure that everyone gets served before we have to close,” it posted in response to a customer’s complaint to delivery delays on Monday.

The delayed notice to close marijuana dispensaries threatens a booming industry in San Francisco. Over 200 cannabis businesses are permitted to operate in the city, according to a recent report issued by San Francisco. These businesses collected $220 million in revenue at the end of 2018, the report said.